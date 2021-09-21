AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City0221200790
Cleveland0000200260

Singer, and S.Perez; McKenzie, J.Mejía (5), Hentges (7) and Hedges. W_Singer 5-10. L_McKenzie 5-7. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (14), Benintendi (16), S.Perez (46).

Chicago003000000351
Detroit00300001x440

Rodón, J.Ruiz (4), Crochet (6), Burr (7), Kimbrel (8) and Grandal; Manning, Krol (6), Hutchison (7), Lange (9) and Garneau. W_Hutchison 2-1. L_Kimbrel 4-5. Sv_Lange (1).

Texas000030000370
New York01300000x470

Alexy, Cotton (4), B.Martin (6), Patton (7) and Heim; Cortes Jr., Green (5), Holmes (7), J.Rodríguez (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Green 8-7. L_Alexy 2-1. Sv_A.Chapman (28). HRs_Texas, Culberson (5). New York, G.Sánchez (22).

Toronto010010002451
Tampa Bay00003111x6111

Ray, Merryweather (5), Saucedo (6), Pearson (7), Borucki (7) and Kirk, Jansen; Baz, McHugh (6), Feyereisen (8), Robertson (9), Chargois (9), Enns (9) and F.Mejía. W_Baz 1-0. L_Ray 12-6. Sv_Enns (2). HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (29), Gurriel Jr. (20), Semien (41). Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (12), Wendle (11).

Kansas City2001010460
Cleveland0010001240

Payamps, Tapia (3), Brentz (5), Staumont (6), S.Barlow (7) and Rivero; Wittgren, F.Perez (1), Gose (4), Garza (5), Shaw (6), Clase (7) and Pérez. W_Tapia 3-0. L_Wittgren 2-8. Sv_S.Barlow (14). HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (4), B.Bradley (14).

Houston20000004410170
Los Angeles000000000060

Valdez, Raley (8), Martinez (9) and Maldonado; Barria, Herget (6), Mayers (7), Wantz (8), J.Marte (9) and Suzuki. W_Valdez 11-5. L_Barria 2-4. HRs_Houston, Siri (4), Maldonado (11), M.Gonzalez (5).

Seattle0030100004100
Oakland001000010270

Ty.Anderson, D.Castillo (8), Sewald (8) and T.Murphy; Manaea, Acevedo (6), Moll (8), Guerra (9) and Gomes. W_Ty.Anderson 7-9. L_Manaea 10-9. Sv_Sewald (9).

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore200000000290
Philadelphia000000000040

Means, Sulser (7), T.Wells (9) and P.Severino; R.Suárez, Coonrod (7), A.Bradley (8), Falter (9) and Realmuto. W_Means 6-7. L_R.Suárez 6-5. Sv_T.Wells (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington21003010007122
Miami0030103001890

(10 innings)

Fedde, Baldonado (6), P.Murphy (7), Voth (7), Machado (8), Rainey (9), Clay (10) and K.Ruiz; Luzardo, Pop (5), Z.Thompson (7), Bleier (8), Bender (8), Floro (10) and Henry, León, Fortes. W_Floro 6-6. L_Clay 0-5. HRs_Washington, Thomas (6). Miami, Chisholm Jr. (17), J.Sánchez (13).

Pittsburgh203000000580
Cincinnati00402021x9110

Di.Peters, Ponce (4), Overton (6), K.Keller (7), De Los Santos (7) and M.Perez; V.Gutierrez, Cessa (4), Sims (6), Lorenzen (7), Givens (9) and Barnhart. W_Cessa 5-2. L_Ponce 0-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Tsutsugo (8), Reynolds (24). Cincinnati, Votto (33), E.Suárez (27), Farmer (15).

St. Louis200001110590
Milwaukee020000000230

Lester, Whitley (7), McFarland (8), Lu.García (9) and Molina; F.Peralta, Strickland (7), Suter (8), M.Sánchez (9) and Piña. W_Lester 7-6. L_F.Peralta 9-5. Sv_Lu.García (1). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (33). Milwaukee, Av.García (28), L.Urías (21).

Atlanta00207000211151
Arizona003000100482

Ynoa, Webb (5), Newcomb (6), R.Rodríguez (7), C.Martin (8), Ed.Santana (9) and Contreras; H.Mejía, Widener (5), Poppen (6), de Geus (8) and C.Kelly. W_Webb 5-3. L_H.Mejía 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Duvall (37), Rosario (13). Arizona, McCarthy (1).

