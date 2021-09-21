AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|022
|120
|0
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
|6
|0
Singer, and S.Perez; McKenzie, J.Mejía (5), Hentges (7) and Hedges. W_Singer 5-10. L_McKenzie 5-7. HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (14), Benintendi (16), S.Perez (46).
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Detroit
|003
|000
|01x
|—
|4
|4
|0
Rodón, J.Ruiz (4), Crochet (6), Burr (7), Kimbrel (8) and Grandal; Manning, Krol (6), Hutchison (7), Lange (9) and Garneau. W_Hutchison 2-1. L_Kimbrel 4-5. Sv_Lange (1).
|Texas
|000
|030
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|New York
|013
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Alexy, Cotton (4), B.Martin (6), Patton (7) and Heim; Cortes Jr., Green (5), Holmes (7), J.Rodríguez (8), A.Chapman (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Green 8-7. L_Alexy 2-1. Sv_A.Chapman (28). HRs_Texas, Culberson (5). New York, G.Sánchez (22).
|Toronto
|010
|010
|002
|—
|4
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|031
|11x
|—
|6
|11
|1
Ray, Merryweather (5), Saucedo (6), Pearson (7), Borucki (7) and Kirk, Jansen; Baz, McHugh (6), Feyereisen (8), Robertson (9), Chargois (9), Enns (9) and F.Mejía. W_Baz 1-0. L_Ray 12-6. Sv_Enns (2). HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (29), Gurriel Jr. (20), Semien (41). Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (12), Wendle (11).
|Kansas City
|200
|101
|0
|—
|4
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|1
|—
|2
|4
|0
Payamps, Tapia (3), Brentz (5), Staumont (6), S.Barlow (7) and Rivero; Wittgren, F.Perez (1), Gose (4), Garza (5), Shaw (6), Clase (7) and Pérez. W_Tapia 3-0. L_Wittgren 2-8. Sv_S.Barlow (14). HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (4), B.Bradley (14).
|Houston
|200
|000
|044
|—
|10
|17
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
Valdez, Raley (8), Martinez (9) and Maldonado; Barria, Herget (6), Mayers (7), Wantz (8), J.Marte (9) and Suzuki. W_Valdez 11-5. L_Barria 2-4. HRs_Houston, Siri (4), Maldonado (11), M.Gonzalez (5).
|Seattle
|003
|010
|000
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|7
|0
Ty.Anderson, D.Castillo (8), Sewald (8) and T.Murphy; Manaea, Acevedo (6), Moll (8), Guerra (9) and Gomes. W_Ty.Anderson 7-9. L_Manaea 10-9. Sv_Sewald (9).
INTERLEAGUE
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
Means, Sulser (7), T.Wells (9) and P.Severino; R.Suárez, Coonrod (7), A.Bradley (8), Falter (9) and Realmuto. W_Means 6-7. L_R.Suárez 6-5. Sv_T.Wells (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|210
|030
|100
|0
|—
|7
|12
|2
|Miami
|003
|010
|300
|1
|—
|8
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Fedde, Baldonado (6), P.Murphy (7), Voth (7), Machado (8), Rainey (9), Clay (10) and K.Ruiz; Luzardo, Pop (5), Z.Thompson (7), Bleier (8), Bender (8), Floro (10) and Henry, León, Fortes. W_Floro 6-6. L_Clay 0-5. HRs_Washington, Thomas (6). Miami, Chisholm Jr. (17), J.Sánchez (13).
|Pittsburgh
|203
|000
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|004
|020
|21x
|—
|9
|11
|0
Di.Peters, Ponce (4), Overton (6), K.Keller (7), De Los Santos (7) and M.Perez; V.Gutierrez, Cessa (4), Sims (6), Lorenzen (7), Givens (9) and Barnhart. W_Cessa 5-2. L_Ponce 0-5. HRs_Pittsburgh, Tsutsugo (8), Reynolds (24). Cincinnati, Votto (33), E.Suárez (27), Farmer (15).
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|110
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|3
|0
Lester, Whitley (7), McFarland (8), Lu.García (9) and Molina; F.Peralta, Strickland (7), Suter (8), M.Sánchez (9) and Piña. W_Lester 7-6. L_F.Peralta 9-5. Sv_Lu.García (1). HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (33). Milwaukee, Av.García (28), L.Urías (21).
|Atlanta
|002
|070
|002
|—
|11
|15
|1
|Arizona
|003
|000
|100
|—
|4
|8
|2
Ynoa, Webb (5), Newcomb (6), R.Rodríguez (7), C.Martin (8), Ed.Santana (9) and Contreras; H.Mejía, Widener (5), Poppen (6), de Geus (8) and C.Kelly. W_Webb 5-3. L_H.Mejía 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Duvall (37), Rosario (13). Arizona, McCarthy (1).