AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|400
|—
|5
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|2
Allen, De Los Santos (8), Stephan (9) and Gallagher; Wells, C.Pérez (7), Baumann (7), Givens (8), Akin (9) and McCann. W_Allen 2-2. L_Wells 3-2.
|Texas
|000
|030
|200
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Eovaldi, Burke (6), Hernández (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Boyd, Englert (7), Alexander (9) and Haase. W_Eovaldi 7-2. L_Boyd 3-4. HRs_Texas, Seager (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|000
|100
|00x
|—
|1
|3
|0
Bradley, Kelley (6), LaSorsa (7) and Bethancourt; Stroman, and Barnhart. W_Stroman 5-4. L_Bradley 3-2.
