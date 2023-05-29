AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland000010400591
Baltimore000000000052

Allen, De Los Santos (8), Stephan (9) and Gallagher; Wells, C.Pérez (7), Baumann (7), Givens (8), Akin (9) and McCann. W_Allen 2-2. L_Wells 3-2.

Texas0000302005100
Detroit000000000051

Eovaldi, Burke (6), Hernández (7), Leclerc (9) and Heim; Boyd, Englert (7), Alexander (9) and Haase. W_Eovaldi 7-2. L_Boyd 3-4. HRs_Texas, Seager (5).

INTERLEAGUE

Tampa Bay000000000011
Chicago00010000x130

Bradley, Kelley (6), LaSorsa (7) and Bethancourt; Stroman, and Barnhart. W_Stroman 5-4. L_Bradley 3-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you