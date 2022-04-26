AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|14x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Eovaldi, Strahm (8), Danish (8) and Plawecki; Berríos, Cimber (8), Merryweather (9) and Kirk. W_Cimber 4-0. L_Strahm 1-1. HRs_Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (2), Chapman (3), Bichette (2).
|Houston
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Texas
|010
|000
|23x
|—
|6
|11
|0
F.Valdez, Maton (7), Stanek (7), Mushinski (8), Blanco (8) and Castro; Dunning, King (6), Moore (7), Bush (8), Barlow (9) and Garver. W_Moore 1-0. L_Maton 0-1. HRs_Houston, Alvarez (4).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|20x
|—
|3
|8
|1
Bieber, Stephan (7), B.Shaw (8) and Hedges; Lorenzen, Mayers (7), Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi. W_Lorenzen 2-1. L_Bieber 1-1. Sv_R.Iglesias (3). HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|022
|—
|4
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|5
|0
Long, Leone (2), Brebbia (3), Littell (5), Álvarez (6), Y.Marte (7), McGee (8), Doval (9) and Casali; Burnes, Gott (7), Cousins (9) and Caratini. W_McGee 1-1. L_Cousins 2-1. Sv_Doval (4). HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (6), González (1). Milwaukee, Adames (2).
|Colorado
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|3
|Philadelphia
|003
|010
|40x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Freeland, Goudeau (6), Gilbreath (7), Blach (8) and El.Díaz; Gibson, Domínguez (6), Familia (7), Norwood (8), Falter (9) and Realmuto. W_Gibson 2-1. L_Freeland 0-3. HRs_Colorado, Joe (4), Grichuk (2). Philadelphia, Harper (3).
|New York
|000
|000
|005
|—
|5
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|5
|1
Scherzer, May (8), Ed.Díaz (9) and Nido, McCann; Mikolas, Cabrera (8), Gallegos (9), McFarland (9) and Molina, Knizner. W_May 1-0. L_Gallegos 0-1. Sv_Ed.Díaz (2). HRs_New York, Nimmo (3).
|Los Angeles
|200
|010
|010
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Buehler, and W.Smith; M.Kelly, Gilbert (7) and C.Kelly. W_Buehler 2-1. L_M.Kelly 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, W.Smith (2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.