AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|003
|101
|010
|—
|6
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
Wentz, Vest (6), Foley (7), Shreve (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Bibee, Sandlin (4), Morgan (6), De Los Santos (7), Curry (8) and Zunino. W_Wentz 1-3. L_Bibee 1-1. HRs_Detroit, Ibáñez (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (4).
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|101
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
McClanahan, Poche (7), Kelly (8), Adam (9) and Mejía; Gibson, Baker (7), Akin (8) and McCann. W_McClanahan 7-0. L_Gibson 4-2. Sv_Adam (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (7), Raley (8).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|20x
|—
|2
|7
|0
Freeland, Bard (8) and E.Díaz; Keller, and Hedges. W_Keller 4-1. L_Freeland 3-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, R.Castro (4).
