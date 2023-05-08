AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit0031010106131
Cleveland100100000260

Wentz, Vest (6), Foley (7), Shreve (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Bibee, Sandlin (4), Morgan (6), De Los Santos (7), Curry (8) and Zunino. W_Wentz 1-3. L_Bibee 1-1. HRs_Detroit, Ibáñez (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (4).

Tampa Bay010000101370
Baltimore000000000070

McClanahan, Poche (7), Kelly (8), Adam (9) and Mejía; Gibson, Baker (7), Akin (8) and McCann. W_McClanahan 7-0. L_Gibson 4-2. Sv_Adam (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, J.Lowe (7), Raley (8).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado000000000040
Pittsburgh00000020x270

Freeland, Bard (8) and E.Díaz; Keller, and Hedges. W_Keller 4-1. L_Freeland 3-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, R.Castro (4).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you