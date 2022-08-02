AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|010
|100
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|New York
|320
|100
|01x
|—
|7
|10
|1
Gonzales, Festa (6), Borucki (8) and Raleigh; Germán, Marinaccio (6), Chapman (7), Loáisiga (8), Peralta (9) and Trevino. W_Germán 1-1. L_Gonzales 6-11. HRs_Seattle, Lewis (3). New York, Rizzo (26), Judge (43), Trevino (9).
|Detroit
|010
|100
|000
|1
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|020
|3
|—
|5
|12
|0
(10 innings)
Skubal, Vest (6), J.Jiménez (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (8), Lange (10) and Barnhart, Haase; Sanchez, Cotton (6), Joe.Smith (8), Jh.Duran (9), Jax (10) and G.Sánchez. W_Jax 5-2. L_Lange 4-2. HRs_Minnesota, Urshela (10).
|Baltimore
|130
|200
|100
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|010
|—
|2
|7
|1
Watkins, Akin (7) and Rutschman; Jon.Gray, Leclerc (2), Richards (4), B.Martin (7), D.Santana (9) and Heim. W_Watkins 4-1. L_Jon.Gray 7-6. Sv_Akin (2). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (9). Texas, Seager (24), Solak (3).
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|10
|0
Lynch, Mills (6), Coleman (7), Barlow (8) and Perez; Kopech, J.Ruiz (8), Lambert (9) and Zavala. W_Lynch 4-7. L_Kopech 4-7. Sv_Barlow (17). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (14), Merrifield (6).
|Boston
|001
|020
|000
|—
|3
|6
|2
|Houston
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Eovaldi, Schreiber (7), Houck (9) and Plawecki; L.Garcia, Maton (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Eovaldi 5-3. L_L.Garcia 8-7. Sv_Houck (7). HRs_Boston, Ja.Duran (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Arizona
|010
|300
|000
|10
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|022
|000
|000
|11
|—
|6
|10
|1
(11 innings)
Davies, Nelson (3), Ginkel (4), Holton (5), Devenski (6), Ramirez (7), Mantiply (7), I.Kennedy (9), Melancon (10) and C.Kelly; Quantrill, Morgan (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9), Stephan (10), Hentges (11) and Hedges. W_Hentges 3-2. L_Melancon 3-10. HRs_Arizona, Varsho (14), C.Walker (24). Cleveland, Miller (5), Rosario (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|100
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|1
H.Greene, Sanmartin (7), Gibaut (7), Strickland (9) and Papierski; Luzardo, Floro (6), Okert (7), Zabala (8) and Stallings. W_H.Greene 4-12. L_Luzardo 2-4. Sv_Strickland (7).
|New York
|031
|003
|000
|—
|7
|13
|1
|Washington
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
Scherzer, Rodríguez (7), Ottavino (8) and Nido; Corbin, A.Machado (5), Cishek (6), E.Ramírez (7), Arano (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Scherzer 7-2. L_Corbin 4-15. HRs_New York, Alonso (27), Lindor (18). Washington, J.Soto (21).
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|San Diego
|300
|000
|10x
|—
|4
|6
|0
Senzatela, Estévez (7), Sheffield (8) and El.Díaz; Clevinger, N.Martinez (8), Lu.García (9) and Nola. W_Clevinger 3-3. L_Senzatela 3-6. Sv_Lu.García (2). HRs_San Diego, Profar (12), Grisham (11).
|Los Angeles
|023
|010
|101
|—
|8
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|5
|0
Heaney, C.Martin (5), Ferguson (6), Almonte (7), Price (8), Bickford (9) and W.Smith; Webb, Long (6), J.García (8), Y.Marte (9) and Bart. W_Ferguson 1-0. L_Webb 9-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (10), T.Turner (17). San Francisco, Flores (16).
