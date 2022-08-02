AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle010100000270
New York32010001x7101

Gonzales, Festa (6), Borucki (8) and Raleigh; Germán, Marinaccio (6), Chapman (7), Loáisiga (8), Peralta (9) and Trevino. W_Germán 1-1. L_Gonzales 6-11. HRs_Seattle, Lewis (3). New York, Rizzo (26), Judge (43), Trevino (9).

Detroit0101000001351
Minnesota00000002035120

(10 innings)

Skubal, Vest (6), J.Jiménez (7), Fulmer (8), G.Soto (8), Lange (10) and Barnhart, Haase; Sanchez, Cotton (6), Joe.Smith (8), Jh.Duran (9), Jax (10) and G.Sánchez. W_Jax 5-2. L_Lange 4-2. HRs_Minnesota, Urshela (10).

Baltimore1302001007120
Texas000001010271

Watkins, Akin (7) and Rutschman; Jon.Gray, Leclerc (2), Richards (4), B.Martin (7), D.Santana (9) and Heim. W_Watkins 4-1. L_Jon.Gray 7-6. Sv_Akin (2). HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (9). Texas, Seager (24), Solak (3).

Kansas City000101000260
Chicago0000001001100

Lynch, Mills (6), Coleman (7), Barlow (8) and Perez; Kopech, J.Ruiz (8), Lambert (9) and Zavala. W_Lynch 4-7. L_Kopech 4-7. Sv_Barlow (17). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (14), Merrifield (6).

Boston001020000362
Houston002000000250

Eovaldi, Schreiber (7), Houck (9) and Plawecki; L.Garcia, Maton (8), Montero (9) and Maldonado. W_Eovaldi 5-3. L_L.Garcia 8-7. Sv_Houck (7). HRs_Boston, Ja.Duran (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Arizona01030000010590
Cleveland022000000116101

(11 innings)

Davies, Nelson (3), Ginkel (4), Holton (5), Devenski (6), Ramirez (7), Mantiply (7), I.Kennedy (9), Melancon (10) and C.Kelly; Quantrill, Morgan (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9), Stephan (10), Hentges (11) and Hedges. W_Hentges 3-2. L_Melancon 3-10. HRs_Arizona, Varsho (14), C.Walker (24). Cleveland, Miller (5), Rosario (5).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati020000100380
Miami000000001151

H.Greene, Sanmartin (7), Gibaut (7), Strickland (9) and Papierski; Luzardo, Floro (6), Okert (7), Zabala (8) and Stallings. W_H.Greene 4-12. L_Luzardo 2-4. Sv_Strickland (7).

New York0310030007131
Washington100200000360

Scherzer, Rodríguez (7), Ottavino (8) and Nido; Corbin, A.Machado (5), Cishek (6), E.Ramírez (7), Arano (8), Harvey (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Scherzer 7-2. L_Corbin 4-15. HRs_New York, Alonso (27), Lindor (18). Washington, J.Soto (21).

Colorado000001000170
San Diego30000010x460

Senzatela, Estévez (7), Sheffield (8) and El.Díaz; Clevinger, N.Martinez (8), Lu.García (9) and Nola. W_Clevinger 3-3. L_Senzatela 3-6. Sv_Lu.García (2). HRs_San Diego, Profar (12), Grisham (11).

Los Angeles0230101018110
San Francisco100010000250

Heaney, C.Martin (5), Ferguson (6), Almonte (7), Price (8), Bickford (9) and W.Smith; Webb, Long (6), J.García (8), Y.Marte (9) and Bart. W_Ferguson 1-0. L_Webb 9-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (10), T.Turner (17). San Francisco, Flores (16).

