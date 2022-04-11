AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland20020023110131
Kansas City001300102790

Civale, Stephan (4), Allen (5), Shaw (7), Sandlin (7), Clase (9) and Hedges; Hernández, Snider (5), Coleman (6), Brentz (7), Staumont (7), Barlow (8), Clarke (8), Payamps (9) and Perez. W_Allen 1-0. L_Brentz 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (2). Kansas City, Benintendi (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee000000000062
Baltimore02000000x260

Houser, Ashby (4), Gustave (8), Milner (8) and Caratini; Zimmermann, Baumann (5), Tate (7), Pérez (8), López (9) and Chirinos. W_Baumann 1-0. L_Houser 0-1. Sv_López (1).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you