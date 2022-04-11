AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|200
|200
|231
|—
|10
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|300
|102
|—
|7
|9
|0
Civale, Stephan (4), Allen (5), Shaw (7), Sandlin (7), Clase (9) and Hedges; Hernández, Snider (5), Coleman (6), Brentz (7), Staumont (7), Barlow (8), Clarke (8), Payamps (9) and Perez. W_Allen 1-0. L_Brentz 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Mercado (2). Kansas City, Benintendi (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|2
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
Houser, Ashby (4), Gustave (8), Milner (8) and Caratini; Zimmermann, Baumann (5), Tate (7), Pérez (8), López (9) and Chirinos. W_Baumann 1-0. L_Houser 0-1. Sv_López (1).
