AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit0130021007100
Texas100100000280

Boyd, Vest (1), Englert (2), Alexander (5), Foley (8), Holton (9) and Rogers; Heaney, Burke (6), Y.Rodríguez (8), Bradford (9) and Heim. W_Englert 3-2. L_Heaney 5-5. HRs_Detroit, Ibáñez (5), Rogers (10). Texas, Semien (11), A.García (18).

Chicago100000000130
Los Angeles000100001250

Cease, Kelly (7), R.López (8), Bummer (9) and Zavala, Grandal; Detmers, Webb (8), Estévez (9) and Thaiss. W_Estévez 2-1. L_R.López 2-5. HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (22). Los Angeles, Ohtani (26).

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati100002000371
Baltimore02203030x10120

Williamson, Cruz (3), Salazar (5), J.Wong (6) and Casali; C.Irvin, Zimmermann (4), Baker (7), Baumann (8), C.Pérez (9) and Rutschman. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Williamson 1-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (12).

Minnesota010000000161
Atlanta00010030x480

S.Gray, Pagán (7), Winder (8) and Jeffers; Strider, McHugh (8), Heller (8), Yates (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Strider 9-2. L_S.Gray 4-2. Sv_Yates (1). HRs_Minnesota, Gallo (13). Atlanta, Ozuna (16), Acuña Jr. (17).

Washington1110000014101
Seattle10023002x8121

T.Williams, C.Abbott (5), Th.Ward (8) and Ruiz; Castillo, Muñoz (8), Saucedo (9), Sewald (9) and Raleigh. W_Castillo 5-6. L_C.Abbott 0-1. Sv_Sewald (14). HRs_Washington, Thomas (14), Do.Smith (3). Seattle, Crawford (6), Suárez (8).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee000002000271
New York000100000131

Rea, Milner (7), Peguero (8), D.Williams (9) and Contreras; Verlander, Dr.Smith (6), Ottavino (7), Raley (8), Robertson (9) and Álvarez. W_Rea 4-4. L_Dr.Smith 3-3. Sv_D.Williams (14). HRs_Milwaukee, Wiemer (11).

