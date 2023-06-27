AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|013
|002
|100
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Texas
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
Boyd, Vest (1), Englert (2), Alexander (5), Foley (8), Holton (9) and Rogers; Heaney, Burke (6), Y.Rodríguez (8), Bradford (9) and Heim. W_Englert 3-2. L_Heaney 5-5. HRs_Detroit, Ibáñez (5), Rogers (10). Texas, Semien (11), A.García (18).
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
Cease, Kelly (7), R.López (8), Bummer (9) and Zavala, Grandal; Detmers, Webb (8), Estévez (9) and Thaiss. W_Estévez 2-1. L_R.López 2-5. HRs_Chicago, Robert Jr. (22). Los Angeles, Ohtani (26).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|022
|030
|30x
|—
|10
|12
|0
Williamson, Cruz (3), Salazar (5), J.Wong (6) and Casali; C.Irvin, Zimmermann (4), Baker (7), Baumann (8), C.Pérez (9) and Rutschman. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Williamson 1-1. HRs_Cincinnati, Steer (12).
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|30x
|—
|4
|8
|0
S.Gray, Pagán (7), Winder (8) and Jeffers; Strider, McHugh (8), Heller (8), Yates (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Strider 9-2. L_S.Gray 4-2. Sv_Yates (1). HRs_Minnesota, Gallo (13). Atlanta, Ozuna (16), Acuña Jr. (17).
|Washington
|111
|000
|001
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Seattle
|100
|230
|02x
|—
|8
|12
|1
T.Williams, C.Abbott (5), Th.Ward (8) and Ruiz; Castillo, Muñoz (8), Saucedo (9), Sewald (9) and Raleigh. W_Castillo 5-6. L_C.Abbott 0-1. Sv_Sewald (14). HRs_Washington, Thomas (14), Do.Smith (3). Seattle, Crawford (6), Suárez (8).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|7
|1
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|3
|1
Rea, Milner (7), Peguero (8), D.Williams (9) and Contreras; Verlander, Dr.Smith (6), Ottavino (7), Raley (8), Robertson (9) and Álvarez. W_Rea 4-4. L_Dr.Smith 3-3. Sv_D.Williams (14). HRs_Milwaukee, Wiemer (11).
