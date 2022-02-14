Monday, February 14
CURLING
Men
Japan 10, China 2
Canada 11, ROC 5
United States 8, South Korea 6
Canada 7, Italy 3
Women
Japan 10, China 2
Canada 11, ROC 5
United States 8, South Korea 6
ICE HOCKEY
Women
Semifinals
Canada 10, Switzerland 3
Light snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 21F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
A few passing clouds. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 14, 2022 @ 3:30 am
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Londonderry - Beloved husband of the late Joan (Tobio). Loving son of the late Peter and Anna (Masi) Dirienzo. Brother of Sonny Dirienzo and his companion, Kathleen Schneider of Burlington and Joanne Glynn and her late husband, William of Methuen. Dom is also survived by the Tobio in-laws an…