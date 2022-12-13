BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 74, Lynn 48

Austin 67, Muscle Shoals 56

Briarwood Christian 51, Leeds 44

Catholic-Montgomery 71, Alabama Christian Academy 35

Cedar Bluff 59, Ashville 46

Central Coosa 63, Reeltown 32

Chelsea 70, Sylacauga 45

Childersburg 73, B.B. Comer 46

Coosa Christian 87, Jacksonville Christian 59

Cordova 54, Mortimer Jordan 32

Cottage Hill 67, Davidson 47

Covenant Christian 65, Providence Classical 51

Cullman 55, Chilton County 44

Dora 58, Carbon Hill 56

Elba 56, Zion Chapel 48

Elberta 69, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 29

Faith Academy 68, Mobile Christian 51

Greene County 49, Choctaw County 30

Grissom 79, Columbia 52

Hanceville 68, Asbury 38

Headland 71, Geneva County 66

Helena 65, Calera 35

Jasper 63, Cornerstone School 36

Jemison 67, Verbena 42

Kinston 44, Wicksburg 23

LaFayette 53, Dadeville 40

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 57, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 32

Lowndes Academy 53, Sparta Academy 20

Mars Hill Bible 67, Brooks 56

Meek 57, Cold Springs 29

Montevallo 64, Oak Grove 34

New Hope 69, Fairview 64

Northside 54, Holy Spirit 46

Pike Liberal Arts 50, Emmanuel Christian 35

Plainview 57, Gadsden 39

Poplar Springs, Fla. 66, Geneva 64

Robert E. Lee 106, Jeff Davis 103

Selma 66, Dallas County 52

Skyline 76, Fyffe 67

South Lamar 79, Berry 51

Southland, Ga. 80, Lakeside School 25

Straughn 41, Florala 38

Sulligent 57, Hamilton 45

Sweet Water 68, J.U. Blacksher 57

Thorsby 72, Holtville 50

Tuscaloosa Academy 58, University Charter 48

Tuscaloosa Christian School 48, Clay Christian 27

Valley 72, Tallassee 47

Wenonah 62, Parker 55

Westbrook Christian 61, Etowah 58

Whitesburg Christian 68, Woodville 35

Winfield 64, Fayette County 61

Winterboro 68, Fayetteville 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hayden vs. Fultondale, ccd.

Holy Family Catholic vs. Central-Tuscaloosa, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you