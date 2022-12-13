BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 74, Lynn 48
Austin 67, Muscle Shoals 56
Briarwood Christian 51, Leeds 44
Catholic-Montgomery 71, Alabama Christian Academy 35
Cedar Bluff 59, Ashville 46
Central Coosa 63, Reeltown 32
Chelsea 70, Sylacauga 45
Childersburg 73, B.B. Comer 46
Coosa Christian 87, Jacksonville Christian 59
Cordova 54, Mortimer Jordan 32
Cottage Hill 67, Davidson 47
Covenant Christian 65, Providence Classical 51
Cullman 55, Chilton County 44
Dora 58, Carbon Hill 56
Elba 56, Zion Chapel 48
Elberta 69, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 29
Faith Academy 68, Mobile Christian 51
Greene County 49, Choctaw County 30
Grissom 79, Columbia 52
Hanceville 68, Asbury 38
Headland 71, Geneva County 66
Helena 65, Calera 35
Jasper 63, Cornerstone School 36
Jemison 67, Verbena 42
Kinston 44, Wicksburg 23
LaFayette 53, Dadeville 40
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 57, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 32
Lowndes Academy 53, Sparta Academy 20
Mars Hill Bible 67, Brooks 56
Meek 57, Cold Springs 29
Montevallo 64, Oak Grove 34
New Hope 69, Fairview 64
Northside 54, Holy Spirit 46
Pike Liberal Arts 50, Emmanuel Christian 35
Plainview 57, Gadsden 39
Poplar Springs, Fla. 66, Geneva 64
Robert E. Lee 106, Jeff Davis 103
Selma 66, Dallas County 52
Skyline 76, Fyffe 67
South Lamar 79, Berry 51
Southland, Ga. 80, Lakeside School 25
Straughn 41, Florala 38
Sulligent 57, Hamilton 45
Sweet Water 68, J.U. Blacksher 57
Thorsby 72, Holtville 50
Tuscaloosa Academy 58, University Charter 48
Tuscaloosa Christian School 48, Clay Christian 27
Valley 72, Tallassee 47
Wenonah 62, Parker 55
Westbrook Christian 61, Etowah 58
Whitesburg Christian 68, Woodville 35
Winfield 64, Fayette County 61
Winterboro 68, Fayetteville 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hayden vs. Fultondale, ccd.
Holy Family Catholic vs. Central-Tuscaloosa, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
