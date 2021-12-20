GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bradshaw Mountain 51, Tucson Desert View 8

Bradshaw Mountain 58, Cottonwood Mingus 34

Bullhead City Mohave 50, Lake Havasu 26

Campo Verde 39, Lee Williams High School 20

Campo Verde 51, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 47

Canyon View 41, Phoenix North Canyon 35

Canyon View 50, Tucson Arizona IRHS 17

Chandler Seton 47, Chaparral, Colo. 33

Cottonwood Mingus 59, Phoenix Goldwater 29

Flagstaff Coconino 49, Marana 40

Ganado 70, Glendale Apollo 53

Glendale Mountain Ridge 66, Flagstaff Coconino 27

Glendale Mountain Ridge 71, Peoria Centennial 22

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 67, Phoenix Thunderbird 38

Lee Williams High School 52, Phoenix Thunderbird 42

Marana 45, Peoria Centennial 36

Mesa 42, Gilbert Mesquite 29

Mesa Desert Ridge 55, Scottsdale Chaparral 27

Mesa Westwood 63, Corona Del Sol 35

Mohave Accelerated 29, Mohave Valley River Valley 23

Peoria 58, Tucson Arizona IRHS 13

Phoenix Desert Vista 37, Columbine, Colo. 33

Phoenix Goldwater 54, Tucson Desert View 13

Pima 72, Morenci 31

Poston Butte 56, Bullhead City Mohave 28

Prescott 37, Mayer 29

Safford 45, Duncan 23

Shadow Ridge 53, San Luis 5

St. David 57, Willcox 22

Thatcher 65, Ft. Thomas 57

Tucson Sahuaro 31, Raymond S. Kellis 16

Tucson Sahuaro 55, Willow Canyon 20

Water Canyon, Utah 41, Fredonia 30

Yuma Cibola 49, Basha 32

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

