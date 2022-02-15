BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 83, Anoka 70

Avail Academy 88, LILA 55

Benson 67, Upsala 62

Climax/Fisher 83, Bagley 53

Concordia Academy 73, Trinity 58

Coon Rapids 72, Centennial 35

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 74, Thief River Falls 71

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 88, Community of Peace 60

Elk River 78, Champlin Park 61

Eveleth-Gilbert 63, Cook County 28

Hillcrest Lutheran 84, Ortonville 50

Hmong Academy 45, Groves Academy 23

Holy Angels 93, Brooklyn Center 65

Hope Academy 85, Heritage Christian Academy 56

Jordan 74, Sibley East 40

Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, Schaeffer Academy 59

Maple River 77, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 35

Maranatha Christian 88, St. Croix Lutheran 69

Mesabi East 68, Two Harbors 59

Nevis 74, Browerville/Eagle Valley 54

New Life Academy 85, St. Agnes 81

New Richland-H-E-G 64, Blue Earth Area 57

Osseo 69, Robbinsdale Armstrong 60

Park Rapids 74, Sebeka 31

Randolph 55, Lanesboro 48

Sartell-St. Stephen 90, Monticello 75

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 82, Norwood-Young America 59

Spring Lake Park 69, Maple Grove 51

Springfield 67, Wabasso 54

St. Cloud Cathedral 62, Minnewaska 52

St. Croix Prep 60, Cristo Rey Jesuit 48

Totino-Grace 75, Rogers 54

Two Rivers 52, Bloomington Kennedy 50

Verndale 77, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 59

Wrenshall 85, Carlton 68

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

