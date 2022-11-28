GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 51, Covington 12
Armstrong 41, TJHS 33
Briar Woods 55, Loudoun Valley 33
Broadway 58, Waynesboro 16
C.D. Hylton 44, Osbourn 38
Castlewood 39, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 37
Chatham 80, Tunstall 5
Christ Chapel Academy 55, King Abdullah 12
East Rockingham 53, Riverheads 30
Eastern View 56, Fauquier 26
Floyd County 58, Magna Vista 42
Fort Chiswell 47, Eastern Montgomery 35
Franklin 49, Central of Lunenburg 22
Franklin County 52, Halifax County 37
Galax 43, Alleghany 21
Great Bridge 55, Phoebus 39
Greenbrier Christian 36, TEACH Homeschool 31
Hanover 46, Matoaca 33
Herndon 47, Potomac Falls 26
Isle of Wight Academy 39, Denbigh Baptist 28
John Handley 71, Manassas Park 22
Lake Braddock 58, Battlefield 52
Manor High School 80, Maury 17
Meridian High School 39, West Springfield 28
Nansemond River 71, Nandua 11
Narrows 58, Graham 28
New Kent 67, King William 27
Norcom 78, Churchland 10
Norview 107, Granby 22
Nottoway 45, Mecklenburg County 36
Patriot 72, North Stafford 36
Radford 34, Giles 27
Riverside 71, Dominion 45
St. Gertrude 79, Cristo Rey Richmond 7
Tuscarora 52, Independence 16
Windsor 44, Bruton 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
