GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 51, Covington 12

Armstrong 41, TJHS 33

Briar Woods 55, Loudoun Valley 33

Broadway 58, Waynesboro 16

C.D. Hylton 44, Osbourn 38

Castlewood 39, Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 37

Chatham 80, Tunstall 5

Christ Chapel Academy 55, King Abdullah 12

East Rockingham 53, Riverheads 30

Eastern View 56, Fauquier 26

Floyd County 58, Magna Vista 42

Fort Chiswell 47, Eastern Montgomery 35

Franklin 49, Central of Lunenburg 22

Franklin County 52, Halifax County 37

Galax 43, Alleghany 21

Great Bridge 55, Phoebus 39

Greenbrier Christian 36, TEACH Homeschool 31

Hanover 46, Matoaca 33

Herndon 47, Potomac Falls 26

Isle of Wight Academy 39, Denbigh Baptist 28

John Handley 71, Manassas Park 22

Lake Braddock 58, Battlefield 52

Manor High School 80, Maury 17

Meridian High School 39, West Springfield 28

Nansemond River 71, Nandua 11

Narrows 58, Graham 28

New Kent 67, King William 27

Norcom 78, Churchland 10

Norview 107, Granby 22

Nottoway 45, Mecklenburg County 36

Patriot 72, North Stafford 36

Radford 34, Giles 27

Riverside 71, Dominion 45

St. Gertrude 79, Cristo Rey Richmond 7

Tuscarora 52, Independence 16

Windsor 44, Bruton 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

