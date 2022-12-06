GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 48, Argenta-Oreana 14

Abingdon 65, Ridgewood 31

Arcola 57, Blue Ridge 13

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 61, Shelbyville 48

Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, East St. Louis 54

Biggsville West Central 66, Galva 40

Breese Mater Dei 48, Breese Central 43

Bridgeview AQSA 37, Lombard (CPSA) 34

Camp Point Central 47, Illini West (Carthage) 36

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 64, Okaw Valley 29

Chester 46, Sparta 44

Chicago CICS-Longwood 50, Tilden 16

Christopher 90, Cobden 21

Cissna Park 56, Chrisman 8

Clifton Central 51, Donovan 42

Clinton 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 36

Coal City 50, Manteno 34

Colfax Ridgeview 47, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 23

Columbia 51, Trenton Wesclin 22

Crete-Monee 45, Thornridge 14

DeKalb 52, Larkin 49

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 71, El Paso-Gridley 45

Dupo 46, KIPP St. Louis, Mo. 19

Effingham St. Anthony 73, Altamont 70

Fairfield 52, Carmi White County 33

Fieldcrest 61, Lexington 20

Fithian Oakwood 41, Bismarck-Henning 22

Gardner-South Wilmington 61, Illinois Lutheran 17

Gillespie 55, Auburn 51

Goreville 68, Marion 58

Granite City 56, East Alton-Wood River 47

Grant Park 51, Momence 32

Hall 43, Mendota 25

Harrisburg 70, Cairo 43

Havana 27, Elmwood 21

Herrin 63, Murphysboro 31

Heyworth 32, Stanford Olympia 30

Highland 57, Belleville West 44

Hinsdale Adventist Academy 44, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 35

Hyde Park 48, Payton 37

Illini Bluffs 54, Illini Central 19

Illinois Valley Central 56, Peoria Christian 28

Kankakee (McNamara) 58, Wheaton Academy 49

Kankakee 69, Harvey Thornton 29

Kankakee Grace Christian 44, Cullom Tri-Point 40

Kelly 61, Chicago Little Village 1

Knoxville 37, Monmouth United 25

Lake Forest 47, Zion Benton 31

LeRoy 45, Fisher 36

Lincoln 64, Rantoul 16

Marist 50, Morgan Park 32

Massac County 64, Mounds Meridian 31

McGivney Catholic High School 72, Metro-East Lutheran 8

Monmouth-Roseville 53, Erie/Prophetstown 25

Moweaqua Central A&M 36, Athens 30

Mt. Pulaski 65, Midwest Central 58

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 58, Carrollton 27

Nazareth 69, Oswego East 40

Newton 56, Edwards County 41

Nokomis 35, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 30

North Clay 63, Dieterich 43

Oswego 46, Streamwood 28

Paris 48, Marshall 40

Peotone 47, Herscher 46

Pittsfield 41, Rushville-Industry 20

Plainfield East 50, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48

Plainfield North 49, Minooka 40

Princeton 52, Kewanee 35

Princeville 47, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 38

Putnam County 37, Midland 23

Raymond Lincolnwood 44, Mount Olive 38

Reed-Custer 55, Lisle 49

Roanoke-Benson 51, Henry 12

Robinson 58, Casey-Westfield 23

Rock Bridge, Mo. 65, Quincy Notre Dame 58

Rockridge 57, Riverdale 18

Seneca 52, Ottawa Marquette 48

Sherrard 58, Orion 26

South Fork 40, South County 28

St. Bede 40, Sterling Newman 36

St. Francis 43, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 32

St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Maroa-Forsyth 35

Stagg 61, Shepard 44

Staunton 48, Roxana 31

Stillman Valley 62, Rochelle 37

Taylorville 48, Mahomet-Seymour 46

Teutopolis 48, Pana 36

Thornwood 55, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 27

Tolono Unity 40, Urbana 30

Tremont 66, Eureka 58

Tuscola 50, Champaign St. Thomas More 39

Urbana University 47, Arthur Christian 28

Vandalia 55, Flora 48

Warrensburg-Latham 50, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 34

Williamsville 42, Buffalo Tri-City 39

Wilmington 35, Streator 26

Woodlawn 43, Wayne City 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brimfield vs. North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River), ccd.

