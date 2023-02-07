BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bedford 60, Shenandoah 38
Bishop Garrigan 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 67
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, Ar-We-Va, Westside 57
CAM, Anita 60, East Union, Afton 42
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 76, Sioux Center 62
Clarksville 60, Saint Ansgar 56
Clear Lake 92, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35
Colo-NESCO 60, AGWSR, Ackley 26
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Glidden-Ralston 17
Creston 61, Clarinda 57
Denver 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 68
East Marshall, LeGrand 83, GMG, Garwin 76
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66, North Mahaska, New Sharon 65
Eldon Cardinal 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 48
Fairfield 70, West Burlington 63
Forest City 67, West Hancock, Britt 58
Fort Madison 64, Davis County, Bloomfield 54
Hinton 78, River Valley, Correctionville 41
Hudson 70, Grundy Center 59
IKM-Manning 68, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 34
Jesup 77, North Tama, Traer 44
Johnston 81, Davenport, West 37
Keota 74, Highland, Riverside 39
Kingsley-Pierson 54, West Monona 36
Lamoni 48, Diagonal 36
Lenox 77, Stanton 57
Lisbon 51, Midland, Wyoming 34
MFL-Mar-Mac 94, Crestwood, Cresco 64
Manson Northwest Webster 70, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56
Moravia 74, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 94, Seymour 58
Mount Ayr 62, Interstate 35,Truro 38
Mount Pleasant 67, Ottumwa 35
Nevada 62, Grinnell 46
Newman Catholic, Mason City 73, Dunkerton 53
North Butler, Greene 52, Nashua-Plainfield 37
North Fayette Valley 64, Oelwein 52
Northwood-Kensett 82, Central Springs 54
Ogden 60, Panorama, Panora 54
Osage 66, West Fork, Sheffield 51
Oskaloosa 79, Knoxville 57
Parkview Christian, Neb. 89, Heartland Christian 45
Red Oak 78, Southwest Valley 41
Ridge View 61, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 22
Ruthven-Ayrshire 79, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50
Saydel 63, West Central Valley, Stuart 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70, Cherokee, Washington 32
Sioux City, West 81, Storm Lake 45
South Hardin 82, BCLUW, Conrad 74
Spirit Lake 71, PAC-LM 32
Springville 69, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37
St. Mary's, Remsen 72, Woodbury Central, Moville 34
Tri-County, Thornburg 64, Moulton-Udell 52
Unity Christian 72, Spencer 61
Van Meter 71, Woodward Academy 29
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 77, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57
Waukon 62, South Winneshiek, Calmar 49
West Harrison, Mondamin 80, Woodbine 43
West Liberty 56, Benton Community 53
West Lyon, Inwood 72, Boyden-Hull 44
Williamsburg 77, Washington 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.