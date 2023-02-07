BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bedford 60, Shenandoah 38

Bishop Garrigan 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 67

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, Ar-We-Va, Westside 57

CAM, Anita 60, East Union, Afton 42

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 76, Sioux Center 62

Clarksville 60, Saint Ansgar 56

Clear Lake 92, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35

Colo-NESCO 60, AGWSR, Ackley 26

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Glidden-Ralston 17

Creston 61, Clarinda 57

Denver 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 68

East Marshall, LeGrand 83, GMG, Garwin 76

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66, North Mahaska, New Sharon 65

Eldon Cardinal 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 48

Fairfield 70, West Burlington 63

Forest City 67, West Hancock, Britt 58

Fort Madison 64, Davis County, Bloomfield 54

Hinton 78, River Valley, Correctionville 41

Hudson 70, Grundy Center 59

IKM-Manning 68, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 34

Jesup 77, North Tama, Traer 44

Johnston 81, Davenport, West 37

Keota 74, Highland, Riverside 39

Kingsley-Pierson 54, West Monona 36

Lamoni 48, Diagonal 36

Lenox 77, Stanton 57

Lisbon 51, Midland, Wyoming 34

MFL-Mar-Mac 94, Crestwood, Cresco 64

Manson Northwest Webster 70, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56

Moravia 74, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 94, Seymour 58

Mount Ayr 62, Interstate 35,Truro 38

Mount Pleasant 67, Ottumwa 35

Nevada 62, Grinnell 46

Newman Catholic, Mason City 73, Dunkerton 53

North Butler, Greene 52, Nashua-Plainfield 37

North Fayette Valley 64, Oelwein 52

Northwood-Kensett 82, Central Springs 54

Ogden 60, Panorama, Panora 54

Osage 66, West Fork, Sheffield 51

Oskaloosa 79, Knoxville 57

Parkview Christian, Neb. 89, Heartland Christian 45

Red Oak 78, Southwest Valley 41

Ridge View 61, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 22

Ruthven-Ayrshire 79, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50

Saydel 63, West Central Valley, Stuart 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 70, Cherokee, Washington 32

Sioux City, West 81, Storm Lake 45

South Hardin 82, BCLUW, Conrad 74

Spirit Lake 71, PAC-LM 32

Springville 69, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

St. Mary's, Remsen 72, Woodbury Central, Moville 34

Tri-County, Thornburg 64, Moulton-Udell 52

Unity Christian 72, Spencer 61

Van Meter 71, Woodward Academy 29

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 77, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57

Waukon 62, South Winneshiek, Calmar 49

West Harrison, Mondamin 80, Woodbine 43

West Liberty 56, Benton Community 53

West Lyon, Inwood 72, Boyden-Hull 44

Williamsburg 77, Washington 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

