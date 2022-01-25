GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 44, Rochester 29
Anacortes 55, Mount Baker 50
Archbishop Murphy 63, Edmonds-Woodway 33
Black Hills 45, Elma 30
Chimacum 29, Seattle Christian 28
Clackamas, Ore. 63, Camas 59, OT
Colton 44, Potlatch, Idaho 40
Concrete 52, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 45
Hazen 60, Juanita 35
Hockinson 55, Columbia River 31
Hudson's Bay 54, R.A. Long 47
Kelso 61, Mountain View 17
King's 58, University Prep 40
King's Way Christian School 67, Seton Catholic 54
Lummi 59, Shoreline Christian 25
Mark Morris 56, Woodland 25
Marysville-Getchell 51, Cascade (Everett) 30
Meadowdale 92, Cedarcrest 46
Mercer Island 69, Highline 24
Moses Lake Christian Academy 65, Cascade Christian Academy 19
Mountlake Terrace 64, Shorewood 48
Mt. Rainier 68, Thomas Jefferson 37
Neah Bay 67, Forks 35
Oakesdale 47, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 30
Pateros 55, Wilson Creek 23
Prairie 43, Heritage 36
Rainier 62, Eatonville 44
Raymond 50, Toledo 47
Republic 42, Northport 37
Snohomish 57, Arlington 44
Sound Christian 65, Northwest Yeshiva 47
South Whidbey 42, Granite Falls 30
St. George's 51, Upper Columbia Academy 23
Stanwood 56, Monroe 42
Todd Beamer 57, Kent Meridian 22
Tumwater 74, Centralia 13
Union 72, Evergreen (Vancouver) 25
Valley Christian 36, Columbia (Hunters) 16
Washougal 66, Ridgefield 39
Yakama Tribal 44, Liberty Christian 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/