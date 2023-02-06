GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 51, Gresham Community 35
Appleton North 50, Wautoma 33
Barron 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 39
Birchwood 51, Bruce 47
Blair-Taylor 66, Royall 58
Clear Lake 50, Shell Lake 30
Clintonville 58, Little Chute 47
Delavan-Darien 55, Waterford 51
Durand 54, Plum City 16
Eau Claire Memorial 64, La Crosse Logan 38
Eau Claire North 61, Holmen 52
Edgar 66, Phillips 60
Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 38
Fennimore 60, Benton 52
Florence 58, Norway, Mich. 33
Gilman 63, Thorp 57
Hamilton 54, Watertown 51
Highland 56, Southwestern 41
Hillsboro 48, La Farge 43
Holmen 65, La Crosse Central 54
Kaukauna 73, West De Pere 62
Ladysmith 61, Northwestern 54
Little Chute 46, Waupaca 36
Manawa 64, Marion 17
Marshfield 82, Chippewa Falls 26
Medford Area 55, Tomahawk 37
Menomonie 61, Prescott 52
Milw. Washington 59, Milwaukee Hamilton 26
Mosinee 54, Tomahawk 25
Neillsville 61, McDonell Central 48
New Richmond 63, Eau Claire North 59
Northland Lutheran 65, Port Edwards 33
Onalaska 73, Arcadia 30
Pecatonica 59, Black Hawk 40
Regis 71, Osseo-Fairchild 68
Riverdale 53, Iowa-Grant 44
Shell Lake 59, Frederic 37
Solon Springs 56, Drummond 47
South Shore 73, Butternut 17
Superior 55, Esko, Minn. 34
Three Lakes 58, Crivitz 44
Waukesha North 64, North Fond du Lac 52
Wausaukee 61, Stockbridge 41
Wild Rose 80, Bowler 40
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55, Ripon 46
Winter 53, Mercer 31
Wisconsin Dells 60, Dodgeville 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
