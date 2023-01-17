BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ascension Christian School 70, Christ Episcopal 38
Barbe 55, Sam Hou 30
Baton Rouge Catholic 67, Plaquemine 60
Baton Rouge Episcopal 44, Teurlings Catholic 43
Easton 61, Ben Franklin 54
Franklin 64, Lake Charles College Prep 49
LaGrange 79, Acadiana 67
New Iberia 57, Iowa 52
Northside 51, Carver 46
Oakdale 73, ESA 40
Scotlandville 54, Booker T. Washington 36
Westminster Christian (LAF) 75, St. Edmund Catholic 45
Woodlawn (BR) 72, West Feliciana 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bogalusa vs. Ellender, ccd.
Covington vs. Fontainebleau, ccd.
Haynesville vs. Castor, ccd.
Lafayette Christian Academy vs. Carver, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
