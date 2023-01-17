BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ascension Christian School 70, Christ Episcopal 38

Barbe 55, Sam Hou 30

Baton Rouge Catholic 67, Plaquemine 60

Baton Rouge Episcopal 44, Teurlings Catholic 43

Easton 61, Ben Franklin 54

Franklin 64, Lake Charles College Prep 49

LaGrange 79, Acadiana 67

New Iberia 57, Iowa 52

Northside 51, Carver 46

Oakdale 73, ESA 40

Scotlandville 54, Booker T. Washington 36

Westminster Christian (LAF) 75, St. Edmund Catholic 45

Woodlawn (BR) 72, West Feliciana 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bogalusa vs. Ellender, ccd.

Covington vs. Fontainebleau, ccd.

Haynesville vs. Castor, ccd.

Lafayette Christian Academy vs. Carver, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

