GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bay City Western 47, Saginaw Swan Valley 35

Canton 62, Romulus 19

Detroit Renaissance 67, East Kentwood 46

Detroit University Prep 49, St. Clair Shores South Lake 41

Evart 60, Leroy Pine River 28

Gaylord St. Mary 54, Charlevoix 39

Gladstone 66, Westwood 55

Mayville 38, Caseville 16

West Michigan Aviation 51, Wyoming Lee 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

