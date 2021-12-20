BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 74, Perry 28
Baxter 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 53
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 62
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 78, Dunkerton 48
Crestwood, Cresco 46, Forest City 41
Diagonal 75, Lenox 64
Fairfield 55, Keokuk 42
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 81, North Mahaska, New Sharon 61
Grand View Christian 80, Fort Osage, Mo. 49
Indianola 61, Carlisle 21
Johnston 73, Des Moines, North 43
Lisbon 70, H-L-V, Victor 35
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Trinity Christian High School 19
Marion 71, Waverly-Shell Rock 52
Mount Ayr 83, Worth County, Mo. 52
North Butler, Greene 56, Nashua-Plainfield 36
OA-BCIG 71, River Valley, Correctionville 34
Oskaloosa 58, Ottumwa 53
PCM, Monroe 67, East Marshall, LeGrand 30
Pella Christian 64, Pekin 30
Pleasantville 78, Woodward Academy 34
Red Oak 60, Fremont Mills, Tabor 49
Saydel 46, South Tama County, Tama 40
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Moulton-Udell 13
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 52, West Bend-Mallard 48
Stanton 62, Bedford 36
Underwood 62, Missouri Valley 43
Van Meter 51, Des Moines Christian 42
Vinton-Shellsburg 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 45
Wakefield, Neb. 59, Westwood, Sloan 48
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 83, Kee, Lansing 55
Waukon 51, Oelwein 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/