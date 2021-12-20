BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 74, Perry 28

Baxter 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 53

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 62

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 78, Dunkerton 48

Crestwood, Cresco 46, Forest City 41

Diagonal 75, Lenox 64

Fairfield 55, Keokuk 42

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 81, North Mahaska, New Sharon 61

Grand View Christian 80, Fort Osage, Mo. 49

Indianola 61, Carlisle 21

Johnston 73, Des Moines, North 43

Lisbon 70, H-L-V, Victor 35

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 55, Trinity Christian High School 19

Marion 71, Waverly-Shell Rock 52

Mount Ayr 83, Worth County, Mo. 52

North Butler, Greene 56, Nashua-Plainfield 36

OA-BCIG 71, River Valley, Correctionville 34

Oskaloosa 58, Ottumwa 53

PCM, Monroe 67, East Marshall, LeGrand 30

Pella Christian 64, Pekin 30

Pleasantville 78, Woodward Academy 34

Red Oak 60, Fremont Mills, Tabor 49

Saydel 46, South Tama County, Tama 40

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 75, Moulton-Udell 13

St. Mary's, Storm Lake 52, West Bend-Mallard 48

Stanton 62, Bedford 36

Underwood 62, Missouri Valley 43

Van Meter 51, Des Moines Christian 42

Vinton-Shellsburg 46, Iowa Valley, Marengo 45

Wakefield, Neb. 59, Westwood, Sloan 48

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 83, Kee, Lansing 55

Waukon 51, Oelwein 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

