Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Austintown Fitch 6, Louisville 0

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 11, Wadsworth 0

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Painesville Riverside 2

New Philadelphia at Youngs. Boardman, ppd. to May 17.

North Canton Hoover 11, Chardon 4

Region 2

Amherst Steele 11, Akr. Firestone 1

Avon 7, North Olmsted 2

Berea-Midpark 3, North Royalton 2

North Ridgeville 8, Strongsville 0

Region 4

Cin. Oak Hills 2, Morrow Little Miami 1

Lebanon 11, Springboro 1

Division II
Region 7

Carroll Bloom-Carroll 8, Newark Licking Valley 1

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 3, Dover 1

Heath 7, Caledonia River Valley 1

McConnelsville Morgan 4, Zanesville Maysville 0

Steubenville 3, Dresden Tri-Valley 1

Division III
Region 11

Wheelersburg 9, McDermott Northwest 1

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley at Cadiz Harrison Central, ppd. to May 17.

Region 12

Arcanum 7, Lewistown Indian Lake 3

Batavia Clermont NE 3, Bethel-Tate 2

Blanchester 5, Williamsburg 0

Carlisle 1, New Paris National Trail 0

Casstown Miami East 5, Waynesville 3

Georgetown 4, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 2

Division IV
Region 13

Jeromesville Hillsdale 6, Cuyahoga Hts. 1

Viena Mathews 1, Kinsman Badger 0

Region 15

Danville 10, Delaware Christian 0

Fairfield Christian 10, Sugar Grove Berne Union 6

Region 16

Howard E. Knox 10, Morral Ridgedale 0

Newark Cath. 12, Galion Northmor 2

