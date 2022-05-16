|Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
|Division I
|Region 1
Austintown Fitch 6, Louisville 0
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 11, Wadsworth 0
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 4, Painesville Riverside 2
New Philadelphia at Youngs. Boardman, ppd. to May 17.
North Canton Hoover 11, Chardon 4
|Region 2
Amherst Steele 11, Akr. Firestone 1
Avon 7, North Olmsted 2
Berea-Midpark 3, North Royalton 2
North Ridgeville 8, Strongsville 0
|Region 4
Cin. Oak Hills 2, Morrow Little Miami 1
Lebanon 11, Springboro 1
|Division II
|Region 7
Carroll Bloom-Carroll 8, Newark Licking Valley 1
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 3, Dover 1
Heath 7, Caledonia River Valley 1
McConnelsville Morgan 4, Zanesville Maysville 0
Steubenville 3, Dresden Tri-Valley 1
|Division III
|Region 11
Wheelersburg 9, McDermott Northwest 1
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley at Cadiz Harrison Central, ppd. to May 17.
|Region 12
Arcanum 7, Lewistown Indian Lake 3
Batavia Clermont NE 3, Bethel-Tate 2
Blanchester 5, Williamsburg 0
Carlisle 1, New Paris National Trail 0
Casstown Miami East 5, Waynesville 3
Georgetown 4, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 2
|Division IV
|Region 13
Jeromesville Hillsdale 6, Cuyahoga Hts. 1
Viena Mathews 1, Kinsman Badger 0
|Region 15
Danville 10, Delaware Christian 0
Fairfield Christian 10, Sugar Grove Berne Union 6
|Region 16
Howard E. Knox 10, Morral Ridgedale 0
Newark Cath. 12, Galion Northmor 2
