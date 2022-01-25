BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asbury 66, Collinsville 51
Athens Bible 57, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 45
Bessemer Academy 63, Russell Christian Academy, Miss. 32
Blount 94, Citronelle 36
Boaz 72, Oneonta 62
Brewbaker Tech 72, Beauregard 40
Brilliant 58, Berry 48
Center Point 49, Cordova 33
Central - Clay County 60, Cleburne County 25
Curry 44, Northside 34
Dadeville 63, Reeltown 53
Dale County 65, Northside Methodist 55
Daphne 46, B.C. Rain 44
Decatur Heritage 58, Oakwood Adventist Academy 49
Evangel Christian School 41, Edgewood Academy 40
Faith Christian 62, Ohatchee 43
Fayetteville 66, Jefferson Christian Academy 44
Fyffe 71, Crossville 50
G.W. Long 60, Providence Christian 59
Geneva County 67, Carroll-Ozark 64
Good Hope 66, West Point 63
Greene County 60, Thorsby 38
Haleyville 63, Fayette County 61
Holt 71, Brookwood 66
J.U. Blacksher 44, Washington County 41
Jackson 73, Chickasaw 47
Keith 60, A.L. Johnson 19
Loachapoka 49, Barbour County 24
Loretto, Tenn. 49, Mae Jemison 47
Marbury 84, Jemison 73
Meek 68, Lynn 45
Pelham 55, Chilton County 40
Priceville 55, Ardmore 42
Red Level 63, Opp 58
Saks 50, Pleasant Valley 37
Shoals Christian 60, Cherokee 31
Stanhope Elmore 86, Elmore County 57
Talladega 79, Alexandria 65
West Blocton 74, Dallas County 69
West Limestone 55, Wilson 46
Westminster Christian Academy 50, Section 45
Winfield 66, Carbon Hill 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/