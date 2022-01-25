BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Asbury 66, Collinsville 51

Athens Bible 57, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 45

Bessemer Academy 63, Russell Christian Academy, Miss. 32

Blount 94, Citronelle 36

Boaz 72, Oneonta 62

Brewbaker Tech 72, Beauregard 40

Brilliant 58, Berry 48

Center Point 49, Cordova 33

Central - Clay County 60, Cleburne County 25

Curry 44, Northside 34

Dadeville 63, Reeltown 53

Dale County 65, Northside Methodist 55

Daphne 46, B.C. Rain 44

Decatur Heritage 58, Oakwood Adventist Academy 49

Evangel Christian School 41, Edgewood Academy 40

Faith Christian 62, Ohatchee 43

Fayetteville 66, Jefferson Christian Academy 44

Fyffe 71, Crossville 50

G.W. Long 60, Providence Christian 59

Geneva County 67, Carroll-Ozark 64

Good Hope 66, West Point 63

Greene County 60, Thorsby 38

Haleyville 63, Fayette County 61

Holt 71, Brookwood 66

J.U. Blacksher 44, Washington County 41

Jackson 73, Chickasaw 47

Keith 60, A.L. Johnson 19

Loachapoka 49, Barbour County 24

Loretto, Tenn. 49, Mae Jemison 47

Marbury 84, Jemison 73

Meek 68, Lynn 45

Pelham 55, Chilton County 40

Priceville 55, Ardmore 42

Red Level 63, Opp 58

Saks 50, Pleasant Valley 37

Shoals Christian 60, Cherokee 31

Stanhope Elmore 86, Elmore County 57

Talladega 79, Alexandria 65

West Blocton 74, Dallas County 69

West Limestone 55, Wilson 46

Westminster Christian Academy 50, Section 45

Winfield 66, Carbon Hill 36

