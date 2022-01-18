BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Valley 80, Hastings 30
BOLD 67, Minnewaska 48
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Crookston 38
Caledonia 83, Lewiston-Altura 57
Cannon Falls 62, Winona Cotter 42
Central Minnesota Christian 79, Renville County West 57
Dover-Eyota 78, Fillmore Central 71
Farmington 74, Shakopee 73
Fertile-Beltrami 73, Norman County East 45
GHEC/Truman 71, Madelia 66
Grafton, N.D. 83, Stephen-Argyle 51
Greenway 73, Mountain Iron-Buhl 72
Holdingford 47, St. John's Prep 44
Lake City 65, Byron 64, OT
Lakeview 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70
LeSueur-Henderson 60, Cleveland 40
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 70, Mayer Lutheran 54
Maple River 86, Blue Earth Area 43
Maple River 86, New Richland-H-E-G 43
Maranatha Christian 64, St. Croix Prep 54
Minneapolis North 84, East Grand Forks 33
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 71, Sleepy Eye 55
New Life Academy 74, St. Croix Lutheran 44
New York Mills 79, Battle Lake 46
Park Center 76, Duluth East 29
Park Rapids 76, Menahga 57
Paynesville 54, Maple Lake 16
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Rushford-Peterson 42
Red Rock Central 60, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 40
Redwood Valley 83, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 52
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 63, Murray County Central 36
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 70, Wabasso 52
Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Luverne 68
Spirit Lake, Iowa 76, Worthington 70
Spring Grove 72, Houston 24
St. Clair 70, Tri-City United 42
St. James Area 66, Jackson County Central 52
St. Paul Central 86, Cambridge-Isanti 77
St. Peter 88, Belle Plaine 73
Trinity 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 53
Winona 59, Kasson-Mantorville 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethlehem Academy vs. United Christian, ppd.
Hibbing vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.
Minneapolis South vs. Washington Tech, ccd.
North Lakes Academy vs. Math and Science Academy, ppd.
Robbinsdale Cooper vs. Minneapolis Southwest, ccd.
Two Harbors vs. Lakeview Christian Academy, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/