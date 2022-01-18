BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Valley 80, Hastings 30

BOLD 67, Minnewaska 48

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Crookston 38

Caledonia 83, Lewiston-Altura 57

Cannon Falls 62, Winona Cotter 42

Central Minnesota Christian 79, Renville County West 57

Dover-Eyota 78, Fillmore Central 71

Farmington 74, Shakopee 73

Fertile-Beltrami 73, Norman County East 45

GHEC/Truman 71, Madelia 66

Grafton, N.D. 83, Stephen-Argyle 51

Greenway 73, Mountain Iron-Buhl 72

Holdingford 47, St. John's Prep 44

Lake City 65, Byron 64, OT

Lakeview 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 70

LeSueur-Henderson 60, Cleveland 40

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 70, Mayer Lutheran 54

Maple River 86, Blue Earth Area 43

Maple River 86, New Richland-H-E-G 43

Maranatha Christian 64, St. Croix Prep 54

Minneapolis North 84, East Grand Forks 33

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 71, Sleepy Eye 55

New Life Academy 74, St. Croix Lutheran 44

New York Mills 79, Battle Lake 46

Park Center 76, Duluth East 29

Park Rapids 76, Menahga 57

Paynesville 54, Maple Lake 16

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Rushford-Peterson 42

Red Rock Central 60, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 40

Redwood Valley 83, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 52

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 63, Murray County Central 36

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 70, Wabasso 52

Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Luverne 68

Spirit Lake, Iowa 76, Worthington 70

Spring Grove 72, Houston 24

St. Clair 70, Tri-City United 42

St. James Area 66, Jackson County Central 52

St. Paul Central 86, Cambridge-Isanti 77

St. Peter 88, Belle Plaine 73

Trinity 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 53

Winona 59, Kasson-Mantorville 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethlehem Academy vs. United Christian, ppd.

Hibbing vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.

Minneapolis South vs. Washington Tech, ccd.

North Lakes Academy vs. Math and Science Academy, ppd.

Robbinsdale Cooper vs. Minneapolis Southwest, ccd.

Two Harbors vs. Lakeview Christian Academy, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you