BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barbe 61, Comeaux 59
Bell City 69, Lacassine 67
Claiborne Christian 75, Glenbrook 52
Covenant Christian Academy 37, Lutheran 31
Denham Springs 75, St. Helena 57
Destrehan 56, Thibodaux 44
Family Christian Academy 62, First Baptist Academy 12
Franklinton 40, Pine 35
French Settlement 61, Doyle 47
Lakeshore 100, Sumner 28
New Iberia 58, Lafayette 38
Rayville 59, Bastrop 33
South Beauregard 44, Grand Lake 40
St. Charles Catholic 55, Phoenix 52
Walker 67, Parkview Baptist 52
White Castle 62, Woodlawn (BR) 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.