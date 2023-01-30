BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barbe 61, Comeaux 59

Bell City 69, Lacassine 67

Claiborne Christian 75, Glenbrook 52

Covenant Christian Academy 37, Lutheran 31

Denham Springs 75, St. Helena 57

Destrehan 56, Thibodaux 44

Family Christian Academy 62, First Baptist Academy 12

Franklinton 40, Pine 35

French Settlement 61, Doyle 47

Lakeshore 100, Sumner 28

New Iberia 58, Lafayette 38

Rayville 59, Bastrop 33

South Beauregard 44, Grand Lake 40

St. Charles Catholic 55, Phoenix 52

Walker 67, Parkview Baptist 52

White Castle 62, Woodlawn (BR) 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you