GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 51, Sully Buttes 24

Arlington 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 21

DeSmet 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Edgemont 50, Bison 47

Estelline/Hendricks 48, Lake Preston 26

Faulkton 53, Highmore-Harrold 39

Howard 54, Freeman 43

Kadoka Area 77, Oelrichs 26

Lemmon 47, Newell 24

Marshall, Minn. 44, Harrisburg 38

Redfield 44, Groton Area 42

Warner 65, Northwestern 23

Waubay/Summit 51, Leola/Frederick 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

