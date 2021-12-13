BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bottineau 80, Rolla 51

Ellendale 65, South Border 28

Lakota 60, Barnes County North 38

Park Rapids, Minn. 88, Richland 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

