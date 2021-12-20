GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 57, Liberty-Bedford 33

Amelia County 51, Prince Edward County 22

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Beach Homeschool 16

Battlefield 48, Unity Reed 38

Buckingham County 46, Cumberland 39

Buffalo Gap 52, Covington 19

Clover Hill 51, J.R. Tucker 41

Deep Creek 64, First Colonial 62

East Hardy, W.Va. 65, Legacy Christian Academy 42

Eastside 66, Hazard, Ky. 20

Edison 54, St. Catherine's 32

Freedom (South Riding) 45, Osbourn 22

Glen Allen 49, Franklin County 20

Grundy 66, Tazewell 52

Herndon 40, W.T. Woodson 34

Highland Springs 51, Meadowbrook 36

Lake Braddock 77, Oakton 69

Lebanon 43, Council 12

Lloyd Bird 52, Collegiate-Richmond 40

Lord Botetourt 51, Floyd County 45

Massaponax 50, West Springfield 31

Nandua 42, Pocomoke, Md. 39

Ocean Lakes 64, Green Run 55

Park View-Sterling 39, Annandale 26

Richlands 31, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 17

Sherando 53, Musselman, W.Va. 44

Surry County 72, Northampton 21

Sussex Central 50, Lancaster 45

Union 51, Twin Springs 29

Western Branch 62, Churchland 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.

Gainesville vs. John Champe, ccd.

Giles vs. Narrows, ppd.

James River-Midlothian vs. Manchester, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you