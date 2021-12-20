GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 57, Liberty-Bedford 33
Amelia County 51, Prince Edward County 22
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Beach Homeschool 16
Battlefield 48, Unity Reed 38
Buckingham County 46, Cumberland 39
Buffalo Gap 52, Covington 19
Clover Hill 51, J.R. Tucker 41
Deep Creek 64, First Colonial 62
East Hardy, W.Va. 65, Legacy Christian Academy 42
Eastside 66, Hazard, Ky. 20
Edison 54, St. Catherine's 32
Freedom (South Riding) 45, Osbourn 22
Glen Allen 49, Franklin County 20
Grundy 66, Tazewell 52
Herndon 40, W.T. Woodson 34
Highland Springs 51, Meadowbrook 36
Lake Braddock 77, Oakton 69
Lebanon 43, Council 12
Lloyd Bird 52, Collegiate-Richmond 40
Lord Botetourt 51, Floyd County 45
Massaponax 50, West Springfield 31
Nandua 42, Pocomoke, Md. 39
Ocean Lakes 64, Green Run 55
Park View-Sterling 39, Annandale 26
Richlands 31, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 17
Sherando 53, Musselman, W.Va. 44
Surry County 72, Northampton 21
Sussex Central 50, Lancaster 45
Union 51, Twin Springs 29
Western Branch 62, Churchland 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Rural Retreat, ppd.
Gainesville vs. John Champe, ccd.
Giles vs. Narrows, ppd.
James River-Midlothian vs. Manchester, ccd.
