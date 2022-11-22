GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 54, Shelbyville 42
Abingdon 60, Illini West (Carthage) 54
Altamont 50, Flora 46
Andrew 48, Beecher 19
Auburn 48, Springfield Lutheran 22
Augusta Southeastern 56, Biggsville West Central 37
Aurora Central Catholic 58, Rockford Lutheran 43
Barrington 49, Crystal Lake Central 22
Belleville East 69, Granite City 43
Bolingbrook 69, Joliet West 39
Brimfield 36, Tremont 35
Camp Point Central 56, Biggsville West Central 37
Carmel 65, Proviso West 30
Carrollton 47, Concord (Triopia) 31
Cary-Grove 45, Woodstock Marian 41, OT
Chicago (Christ the King) 45, Illinois Lutheran 20
Chicago (Ogden International) 58, Woodlawn 10
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55, Southland 28
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 62, Westinghouse 37
Chicago Resurrection 53, IC Catholic 43
Cissna Park 70, Clifton Central 25
Colfax Ridgeview 44, Gilman Iroquois West 32
Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 44, CICS-Northtown 30
Dunlap 70, Bartonville (Limestone) 43
East Alton-Wood River 48, New Athens 42
Edwards County 50, Herrin 49
Effingham 39, Newton 23
Eldorado 43, Carmi White County 35
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 66, Lisle 30
Eureka 70, Tri-Valley 36
Evanston Township 65, Buffalo Grove 53
Farina South Central 56, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 16
Fieldcrest 74, Pontiac 45
Fithian Oakwood 53, Casey-Westfield 25
Forreston 51, Stockton 27
Freeburg 58, Collinsville 44
Freeport (Aquin) 32, Pearl City 27
Galena 47, Orangeville 24
Gallatin County 61, Lawrenceville 31
Glenbard East 48, Glenbard North 36
Glenbard South 45, Glenbard West 39
Goreville 63, Century 41
Hamilton County 42, Wayne City 14
Hardin County 46, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 38
Highland 56, Alton Marquette 23
Hinsdale South 38, St. Francis 27
Holy Trinity 63, Francis Parker 59
Illinois Valley Central 37, Farmington 31
Johnston City 55, Pope County 23
Kirkland Hiawatha 26, Durand 19
Lewistown 44, Peoria Heights (Quest) 32
Lexington 53, Cullom Tri-Point 43
Libertyville 75, Grayslake Central 29
Lombard (CPSA) 44, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 18
Mahomet-Seymour 62, Urbana 27
Mascoutah 78, Mount Vernon 64
Mississippi Valley Christian 55, Heritage Classical Christian, Mo. 25
Montini 59, Plainfield East 19
Morgan Park 57, Bremen 24
Morgan Park Academy 64, St. Francis de Sales 9
Morris 45, Streator 12
Morrison 53, East Dubuque 37
Mt. Zion 77, Academy 73
Neoga 66, Marshall 50
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 43, North-Mac 38
New Trier 61, Phillips 47
Niles North 44, Hope Academy 40
Nokomis 55, Pawnee 29
Oak Forest 65, Chicago Christian 26
Okawville 43, Benton 28
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45, Milford 26
Peoria (H.S.) 100, Eisenhower 27
Peotone 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 23
Plainfield North 57, Riverside-Brookfield 42
Plano 55, Yorkville Christian 37
Reed-Custer 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 27
River Ridge/Scales Mound 43, Dakota 9
Rockford Jefferson 42, Belvidere 24
Romeoville 50, Aurora (West Aurora) 39
Seneca 43, Midland 27
Skokie (Ida Crown) 38, Regina 30
South Beloit 38, Elgin Academy 5
South Fork 49, North Greene 19
St. Laurence 25, Crete-Monee 21
Stagg 56, OPRF 36
Stillman Valley 44, Lanark Eastland 36
Tolono Unity 50, LeRoy 35
Warrensburg-Latham 45, Buffalo Tri-City 38
Wauconda 61, Woodstock North 38
Waukegan 70, Wheeling 49
West Chicago 42, Wheaton Academy 40
West Frankfort 49, Anna-Jonesboro 38
Westmont 53, Aurora Math-Science 23
Winnebago 60, Rochelle 40
Woodruff 50, Chapin, S.C. 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.