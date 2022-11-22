GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 54, Shelbyville 42

Abingdon 60, Illini West (Carthage) 54

Altamont 50, Flora 46

Andrew 48, Beecher 19

Auburn 48, Springfield Lutheran 22

Augusta Southeastern 56, Biggsville West Central 37

Aurora Central Catholic 58, Rockford Lutheran 43

Barrington 49, Crystal Lake Central 22

Belleville East 69, Granite City 43

Bolingbrook 69, Joliet West 39

Brimfield 36, Tremont 35

Camp Point Central 56, Biggsville West Central 37

Carmel 65, Proviso West 30

Carrollton 47, Concord (Triopia) 31

Cary-Grove 45, Woodstock Marian 41, OT

Chicago (Christ the King) 45, Illinois Lutheran 20

Chicago (Ogden International) 58, Woodlawn 10

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 55, Southland 28

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 62, Westinghouse 37

Chicago Resurrection 53, IC Catholic 43

Cissna Park 70, Clifton Central 25

Colfax Ridgeview 44, Gilman Iroquois West 32

Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 44, CICS-Northtown 30

Dunlap 70, Bartonville (Limestone) 43

East Alton-Wood River 48, New Athens 42

Edwards County 50, Herrin 49

Effingham 39, Newton 23

Eldorado 43, Carmi White County 35

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 66, Lisle 30

Eureka 70, Tri-Valley 36

Evanston Township 65, Buffalo Grove 53

Farina South Central 56, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 16

Fieldcrest 74, Pontiac 45

Fithian Oakwood 53, Casey-Westfield 25

Forreston 51, Stockton 27

Freeburg 58, Collinsville 44

Freeport (Aquin) 32, Pearl City 27

Galena 47, Orangeville 24

Gallatin County 61, Lawrenceville 31

Glenbard East 48, Glenbard North 36

Glenbard South 45, Glenbard West 39

Goreville 63, Century 41

Hamilton County 42, Wayne City 14

Hardin County 46, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 38

Highland 56, Alton Marquette 23

Hinsdale South 38, St. Francis 27

Holy Trinity 63, Francis Parker 59

Illinois Valley Central 37, Farmington 31

Johnston City 55, Pope County 23

Kirkland Hiawatha 26, Durand 19

Lewistown 44, Peoria Heights (Quest) 32

Lexington 53, Cullom Tri-Point 43

Libertyville 75, Grayslake Central 29

Lombard (CPSA) 44, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 18

Mahomet-Seymour 62, Urbana 27

Mascoutah 78, Mount Vernon 64

Mississippi Valley Christian 55, Heritage Classical Christian, Mo. 25

Montini 59, Plainfield East 19

Morgan Park 57, Bremen 24

Morgan Park Academy 64, St. Francis de Sales 9

Morris 45, Streator 12

Morrison 53, East Dubuque 37

Mt. Zion 77, Academy 73

Neoga 66, Marshall 50

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 43, North-Mac 38

New Trier 61, Phillips 47

Niles North 44, Hope Academy 40

Nokomis 55, Pawnee 29

Oak Forest 65, Chicago Christian 26

Okawville 43, Benton 28

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45, Milford 26

Peoria (H.S.) 100, Eisenhower 27

Peotone 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 23

Plainfield North 57, Riverside-Brookfield 42

Plano 55, Yorkville Christian 37

Reed-Custer 42, Gardner-South Wilmington 27

River Ridge/Scales Mound 43, Dakota 9

Rockford Jefferson 42, Belvidere 24

Romeoville 50, Aurora (West Aurora) 39

Seneca 43, Midland 27

Skokie (Ida Crown) 38, Regina 30

South Beloit 38, Elgin Academy 5

South Fork 49, North Greene 19

St. Laurence 25, Crete-Monee 21

Stagg 56, OPRF 36

Stillman Valley 44, Lanark Eastland 36

Tolono Unity 50, LeRoy 35

Warrensburg-Latham 45, Buffalo Tri-City 38

Wauconda 61, Woodstock North 38

Waukegan 70, Wheeling 49

West Chicago 42, Wheaton Academy 40

West Frankfort 49, Anna-Jonesboro 38

Westmont 53, Aurora Math-Science 23

Winnebago 60, Rochelle 40

Woodruff 50, Chapin, S.C. 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

