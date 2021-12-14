GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 67, Akr. Firestone 39

Andover Pymatuning Valley 50, Orwell Grand Valley 46

Batavia Clermont NE 47, New Richmond 38

Belmont Union Local 52, St. Clairsville 22

Bethel-Tate 48, Cin. Riverview East 24

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, Wintersville Indian Creek 34

Cambridge 45, Bellaire 35

Can. South 52, Rootstown 43

Carlisle 46, Legacy Christian 41

Chagrin Falls 52, Mayfield 47

Chagrin Falls Kenston 48, Chardon NDCL 43

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52, Miami Valley Christian Academy 22

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, Ironton 35

Coldwater 51, Ottoville 49

Cols. Eastmoor 74, Cols. Walnut Ridge 10

Cols. Grandview Hts. 41, Hamilton 28

Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Stivers 19

Delaware Christian 44, Liberty Christian Academy 16

Eastlake North 41, Shaker Hts. 25

Eastside, Ind. 38, Edon 34

Green 53, Medina 50

Hanoverton United 39, Columbiana 26

Hicksville 49, Stryker 36

Jefferson Area 38, Niles McKinley 34

LaGrange Keystone 44, Brooklyn 31

Lees Creek E. Clinton 56, Williamsburg 23

Logan 48, Albany Alexander 45

Martins Ferry 59, Rayland Buckeye 41

Massillon Perry 65, Massillon 25

McArthur Vinton County 65, Pomeroy Meigs 55

Medina Highland 41, Westlake 37

Montpelier 51, Paulding 45

Mt. Vernon 37, Cols. DeSales 34

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45, Lowellville 42

N. Ridgeville 63, Brunswick 51

Nelsonville-York 57, Wellston 34

Peebles 65, RULH 22

Portsmouth Notre Dame 51, New Boston Glenwood 24

Portsmouth W. 54, Lucasville Valley 34

Proctorville Fairland 59, Chesapeake 27

Richmond Edison 59, Lisbon Beaver 53

Richmond, Ind. 36, Clayton Northmont 30

S. Webster 37, McDermott Scioto NW 32

Sherwood Fairview 52, Pioneer N. Central 37

Streetsboro 61, Mogadore Field 45

Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Bellefontaine 32

Swanton 42, Rossford 30

Sycamore Mohawk 43, Galion 27

Toronto 63, Madonna, W.Va. 34

Urbana 64, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23

Vermilion 69, Lorain Clearview 18

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33, Coshocton 23

Warren JFK 77, Heartland Christian 51

Wauseon 43, Sylvania Southview 37

Waverly 66, Beaver Eastern 46

Wheelersburg 44, Oak Hill 31

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 68, Caldwell 42

Zanesville W. Muskingum 45, Zanesville Maysville 23

