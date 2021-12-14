GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 67, Akr. Firestone 39
Andover Pymatuning Valley 50, Orwell Grand Valley 46
Batavia Clermont NE 47, New Richmond 38
Belmont Union Local 52, St. Clairsville 22
Bethel-Tate 48, Cin. Riverview East 24
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 47, Wintersville Indian Creek 34
Cambridge 45, Bellaire 35
Can. South 52, Rootstown 43
Carlisle 46, Legacy Christian 41
Chagrin Falls 52, Mayfield 47
Chagrin Falls Kenston 48, Chardon NDCL 43
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52, Miami Valley Christian Academy 22
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, Ironton 35
Coldwater 51, Ottoville 49
Cols. Eastmoor 74, Cols. Walnut Ridge 10
Cols. Grandview Hts. 41, Hamilton 28
Day. Meadowdale 47, Day. Stivers 19
Delaware Christian 44, Liberty Christian Academy 16
Eastlake North 41, Shaker Hts. 25
Eastside, Ind. 38, Edon 34
Green 53, Medina 50
Hanoverton United 39, Columbiana 26
Hicksville 49, Stryker 36
Jefferson Area 38, Niles McKinley 34
LaGrange Keystone 44, Brooklyn 31
Lees Creek E. Clinton 56, Williamsburg 23
Logan 48, Albany Alexander 45
Martins Ferry 59, Rayland Buckeye 41
Massillon Perry 65, Massillon 25
McArthur Vinton County 65, Pomeroy Meigs 55
Medina Highland 41, Westlake 37
Montpelier 51, Paulding 45
Mt. Vernon 37, Cols. DeSales 34
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 45, Lowellville 42
N. Ridgeville 63, Brunswick 51
Nelsonville-York 57, Wellston 34
Peebles 65, RULH 22
Portsmouth Notre Dame 51, New Boston Glenwood 24
Portsmouth W. 54, Lucasville Valley 34
Proctorville Fairland 59, Chesapeake 27
Richmond Edison 59, Lisbon Beaver 53
Richmond, Ind. 36, Clayton Northmont 30
S. Webster 37, McDermott Scioto NW 32
Sherwood Fairview 52, Pioneer N. Central 37
Streetsboro 61, Mogadore Field 45
Sunbury Big Walnut 49, Bellefontaine 32
Swanton 42, Rossford 30
Sycamore Mohawk 43, Galion 27
Toronto 63, Madonna, W.Va. 34
Urbana 64, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 23
Vermilion 69, Lorain Clearview 18
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33, Coshocton 23
Warren JFK 77, Heartland Christian 51
Wauseon 43, Sylvania Southview 37
Waverly 66, Beaver Eastern 46
Wheelersburg 44, Oak Hill 31
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 68, Caldwell 42
Zanesville W. Muskingum 45, Zanesville Maysville 23
