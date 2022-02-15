GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 60, Dayville 19
Bend 47, Summit 39
Chiloquin 54, Crosspoint Christian 26
La Salle 55, Wilsonville 39
Lakeview 78, Illinois Valley 15
Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 67, St. Helens 26
Mohawk 51, Alsea 23
Neah-Kah-Nie 60, Mannahouse Christian 36
Open Door 59, St. Stephens Academy 45
Pacific 28, Powers 20
Santiam Christian 59, Creswell 48
South Salem 73, McKay 22
Stayton 61, Newport 23
Sunset 61, Aloha 29
Taft 49, Warrenton 21
Thurston 44, South Eugene 41, OT
Triangle Lake 59, Siletz Valley Early College 34
Trinity Lutheran 55, Central Christian 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
N. Clackamas Christian vs. Perrydale, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/