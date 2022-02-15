GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 60, Dayville 19

Bend 47, Summit 39

Chiloquin 54, Crosspoint Christian 26

La Salle 55, Wilsonville 39

Lakeview 78, Illinois Valley 15

Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 67, St. Helens 26

Mohawk 51, Alsea 23

Neah-Kah-Nie 60, Mannahouse Christian 36

Open Door 59, St. Stephens Academy 45

Pacific 28, Powers 20

Santiam Christian 59, Creswell 48

South Salem 73, McKay 22

Stayton 61, Newport 23

Sunset 61, Aloha 29

Taft 49, Warrenton 21

Thurston 44, South Eugene 41, OT

Triangle Lake 59, Siletz Valley Early College 34

Trinity Lutheran 55, Central Christian 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

N. Clackamas Christian vs. Perrydale, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

