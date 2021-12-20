BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 56, Brownsville 52
Bedford 76, Forest Hills 47
Bishop Carroll 66, Greater Johnstown 46
Lampeter-Strasburg 86, Conestoga Valley 71
Manheim Central 46, Kennard-Dale 41
Marian Catholic 57, Wyoming Seminary 26
Middletown 63, Camp Hill Trinity 42
Palmerton 62, Moravian Academy 44
Salisbury 55, Bangor 30
Susquehanna Township 60, Camp Hill 48
Tyrone 54, Philipsburg-Osceola 45
West Scranton 58, Mid Valley 51
Wyoming Valley West 45, Abington Heights 44
