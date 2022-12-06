BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 78, Wells 47

Catlin Gabel 53, Rainier 39

Columbia Christian 49, Horizon Christian Hood River 31

Crosshill Christian 66, Faith Bible 43

Crow 26, Eddyville 17

Joseph 47, Enterprise 20

Knappa 49, Naselle, Wash. 45

Lakeview 61, Modoc, Calif. 42

Mohawk 53, Rogue Valley Adventist 39

North Valley 75, Glendale 42

Portland Christian 56, Colton 40

Triangle Lake 42, Siletz Valley Early College 39

Willamette Valley Christian 77, Portland Waldorf 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Taft vs. Chemawa, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

