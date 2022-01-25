GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 60, Akr. East 23
Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Kinsman Badger 31
Andrews Osborne Academy 45, Richmond Hts. 30
Bellbrook 53, Carlisle 15
Chagrin Falls Kenston 64, Chardon 41
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 47, Columbia Station Columbia 32
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 50, Ironton 29
Cols. Beechcroft 62, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55
Cols. Eastmoor 69, West 14
Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, Cols. Whetstone 22
Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Centennial 23
Cortland Maplewood 48, Vienna Mathews 31
Day. Meadowdale 52, Day. Dunbar 12
East 63, Cols. Northland 25
Elyria Cath. 67, Strongsville 54
Gahanna Cols. Academy 36, Delaware Buckeye Valley 26
Galloway Westland 40, Grove City Christian 33
Galloway Westland 41, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33
Georgetown 25, Cin. Clark Montessori 24
Girard 49, Hubbard 25
Goshen 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38
Hilliard Bradley 39, Wapakoneta 26
Huber Hts. Wayne 59, Miamisburg 44
Ironton Rock Hill 50, S. Point 42
Jackson 54, Bidwell River Valley 31
Kirtland 59, Cornerstone Christian 41
Leesburg Fairfield 55, Southeastern 38
Legacy Christian 46, Franklin Middletown Christian 18
London 51, Spring. Shawnee 13
Lorain 42, Bedford 30
Lyndhurst Brush 61, Chardon NDCL 38
Mason 50, Manchester 6
Mason Co., Ky. 50, Manchester 6
Mayfield 48, Painesville Riverside 43
Minford 59, Franklin Furnace Green 25
Morrow Little Miami 53, Cin. Sycamore 43, OT
Mowrystown Whiteoak 77, RULH 43
Mt. Orab Western Brown 64, Batavia 46
N. Ridgeville 49, Avon 44
New Concord John Glenn 52, New Lexington 42
New Paris National Trail 28, Brookville 26
Newark Cath. 49, Utica 16
Newport, Ky. 71, Cin. Riverview East 17
Painesville Harvey 57, Ashtabula St. John 38
Portsmouth 40, Gallipolis Gallia 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 31
Proctorville Fairland 58, Chesapeake 20
S. Webster 59, McDermott Scioto NW 37
Vincent Warren 63, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 39
Waverly 79, Beaver Eastern 63
Waynesville 51, Middletown Madison Senior 12
Wheelersburg 46, Oak Hill 16
Williamsburg 42, Batavia Clermont NE 33
Wilmington 51, New Richmond 32
Zanesville Rosecrans 47, Fairfield Christian 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Latham Western vs. Peebles, ppd.
Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Miller City, ppd.
Lima Sr. vs. Findlay, ppd.
New Boston Glenwood vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd. to Feb 7th.
New Bremen vs. Houston, ppd.
Portsmouth W. vs. Lucasville Valley, ppd.
Tontogany Otsego vs. Liberty Center, ppd.
