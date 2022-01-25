GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 60, Akr. East 23

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Kinsman Badger 31

Andrews Osborne Academy 45, Richmond Hts. 30

Bellbrook 53, Carlisle 15

Chagrin Falls Kenston 64, Chardon 41

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 47, Columbia Station Columbia 32

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 50, Ironton 29

Cols. Beechcroft 62, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55

Cols. Eastmoor 69, West 14

Cols. Grandview Hts. 54, Cols. Whetstone 22

Cols. Northland 60, Cols. Centennial 23

Cortland Maplewood 48, Vienna Mathews 31

Day. Meadowdale 52, Day. Dunbar 12

East 63, Cols. Northland 25

Elyria Cath. 67, Strongsville 54

Gahanna Cols. Academy 36, Delaware Buckeye Valley 26

Galloway Westland 40, Grove City Christian 33

Galloway Westland 41, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 33

Georgetown 25, Cin. Clark Montessori 24

Girard 49, Hubbard 25

Goshen 53, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38

Hilliard Bradley 39, Wapakoneta 26

Huber Hts. Wayne 59, Miamisburg 44

Ironton Rock Hill 50, S. Point 42

Jackson 54, Bidwell River Valley 31

Kirtland 59, Cornerstone Christian 41

Leesburg Fairfield 55, Southeastern 38

Legacy Christian 46, Franklin Middletown Christian 18

London 51, Spring. Shawnee 13

Lorain 42, Bedford 30

Lyndhurst Brush 61, Chardon NDCL 38

Mason 50, Manchester 6

Mason Co., Ky. 50, Manchester 6

Mayfield 48, Painesville Riverside 43

Minford 59, Franklin Furnace Green 25

Morrow Little Miami 53, Cin. Sycamore 43, OT

Mowrystown Whiteoak 77, RULH 43

Mt. Orab Western Brown 64, Batavia 46

N. Ridgeville 49, Avon 44

New Concord John Glenn 52, New Lexington 42

New Paris National Trail 28, Brookville 26

Newark Cath. 49, Utica 16

Newport, Ky. 71, Cin. Riverview East 17

Painesville Harvey 57, Ashtabula St. John 38

Portsmouth 40, Gallipolis Gallia 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 31

Proctorville Fairland 58, Chesapeake 20

S. Webster 59, McDermott Scioto NW 37

Vincent Warren 63, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 39

Waverly 79, Beaver Eastern 63

Waynesville 51, Middletown Madison Senior 12

Wheelersburg 46, Oak Hill 16

Williamsburg 42, Batavia Clermont NE 33

Wilmington 51, New Richmond 32

Zanesville Rosecrans 47, Fairfield Christian 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Latham Western vs. Peebles, ppd.

Lima Cent. Cath. vs. Miller City, ppd.

Lima Sr. vs. Findlay, ppd.

New Boston Glenwood vs. Portsmouth Clay, ppd. to Feb 7th.

New Bremen vs. Houston, ppd.

Portsmouth W. vs. Lucasville Valley, ppd.

Tontogany Otsego vs. Liberty Center, ppd.

