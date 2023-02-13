BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avon 54, Gayville-Volin 38

Baltic 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 40

Colman-Egan 48, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 43

Deuel 60, Deubrook 42

Ethan 65, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 24

Faulkton 65, Florence/Henry 57

Gregory 60, Colome 32

Hankinson, N.D. 81, Wilmot 70

Howard 58, Mitchell Christian 27

Jones County 58, New Underwood 33

Lower Brule 87, Little Wound 47

Milbank 55, Estelline/Hendricks 42

Miller 86, Potter County 60

Parkston 56, Bon Homme 39

Timber Lake 75, Dupree 61

Wakpala 75, North Central Co-Op 50

Wall 51, Kadoka Area 44

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Sully Buttes 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you