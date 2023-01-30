GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bark River-Harris 56, Marquette 54, OT
Bloomfield Christian 48, Livingston Christian 29
Buchanan 60, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 9
Caro 56, Sandusky 50
Center Line 36, Warren Woods Tower 32, OT
Charlevoix 46, East Jordan 37
Dearborn 56, Livonia Churchill 23
Dearborn Fordson 65, Westland John Glenn 10
Deckerville 32, Ubly 21
Detroit Mumford 79, Detroit Denby 13
Dowagiac Union 37, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 27
Engadine 63, Pellston 16
Gaylord St. Mary 69, Mancelona 26
Grosse Ile 57, New Boston Huron 51
Gwinn 36, Manistique 29
Harbor Springs 70, St. Ignace 47
Hazel Park 56, Eastpointe East Detroit 49
Leslie 56, Michigan Center 30
Macomb Lutheran North 47, Gabriel Richard Catholic 38
North Dickinson 32, Eben Junction Superior Central 31
Okemos 61, Lansing Eastern 26
Ontonagon 38, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 31
Oscoda 71, Mio-Au Sable 9
Parma Western 63, Battle Creek Lakeview 18
Rochester 51, Clarkston 24
Sand Creek 41, Addison 29
Shelby 33, Muskegon Orchard View 28
Stephenson 36, Rapid River 22
Vicksburg 60, Stevensville Lakeshore 57
Wakefield-Marenisco 55, Mercer, Wis. 54
Wayne Memorial 75, Belleville 57
Whitehall 28, Newaygo 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Detroit Cristo Rey vs. Hope of Detroit, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.