BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayard 59, Mitchell 57
Creighton 42, Elgin Public/Pope John 32
Fort Calhoun 66, Conestoga 41
Hanover, Kan. 61, Diller-Odell 46
Kenesaw 47, Axtell 44
Parkview Christian 100, Lewiston 55
Pawnee City 47, Wetmore, Kan. 23
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 80, Bridgeport 51
Summerland 41, St. Mary's 36
Wakefield 77, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 38
Wausa 61, Niobrara-Verdigre 23
West Holt 60, Valentine 38
Harrison Holiday Tournament=
Crawford 53, Hay Springs 50
Morrill 65, Sioux County 25
Maxwell Booster Club Tournament=
Maxwell 63, Brady 49
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament=
Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Garden County 31
Paxton 63, Mullen 25
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=
Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 17
Ravenna 51, Cambridge 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.