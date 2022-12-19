BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayard 59, Mitchell 57

Creighton 42, Elgin Public/Pope John 32

Fort Calhoun 66, Conestoga 41

Hanover, Kan. 61, Diller-Odell 46

Kenesaw 47, Axtell 44

Parkview Christian 100, Lewiston 55

Pawnee City 47, Wetmore, Kan. 23

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 80, Bridgeport 51

Summerland 41, St. Mary's 36

Wakefield 77, Westwood, Sloan, Iowa 38

Wausa 61, Niobrara-Verdigre 23

West Holt 60, Valentine 38

Harrison Holiday Tournament=

Crawford 53, Hay Springs 50

Morrill 65, Sioux County 25

Maxwell Booster Club Tournament=

Maxwell 63, Brady 49

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Maywood-Hayes Center 63, Garden County 31

Paxton 63, Mullen 25

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=

Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 17

Ravenna 51, Cambridge 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you