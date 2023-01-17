GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53, MACCRAY 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 76, Upsala 39

Caledonia 71, Dover-Eyota 50

Carlton 45, Silver Bay 30

Chaska 69, Champlin Park 37

Christ's Household of Faith 46, Avail Academy 28

Cretin-Derham Hall 62, Hastings 59

Duluth East 56, Esko 52

Duluth Marshall 63, Holy Family Catholic 54

Eden Prairie 85, Mahtomedi 48

Ely 67, Cook County 26

Fairmont 66, Blue Earth Area 17

Fillmore Central 57, St. Charles 44

Floodwood 59, McGregor 26

Frazee 66, Verndale 49

Grand Meadow 60, Houston 44

Hancock 68, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 55

Holy Angels 60, Cloquet 50

Jordan 58, Belle Plaine 27

La Crescent 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 13

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 84, Madelia 29

Lanesboro 54, Southland 33

Litchfield 55, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39

Mabel-Canton 61, Postville, Iowa 46

Mahnomen/Waubun 69, Red Lake 28

Marshall 57, Montevideo 55

Mayer Lutheran 64, LeSueur-Henderson 26

Mesabi East 72, Nashwauk-Keewatin 38

Minneapolis Roosevelt 71, Burnsville 69

Minneota 54, Canby 43

Monticello 61, Chisago Lakes 24

Nevis 46, Browerville/Eagle Valley 39

New London-Spicer 69, Minnewaska 33

New Ulm 83, St. James Area 73

Nicollet 72, New Ulm Cathedral 66

North Woods 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 16

Osakis 36, Little Falls 25

Pipestone 51, Edgerton 42

Proctor 63, Cromwell 45

Providence Academy 77, St. Croix Lutheran 52

Red Lake County 46, Win-E-Mac 38

Redwood Valley 49, Windom 48

Rothsay 46, Ada-Borup 35

Royalton 49, Paynesville 41

Sacred Heart 57, Stephen-Argyle 54

Shakopee 56, Robbinsdale Armstrong 47

Southwest Minnesota Christian 69, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 56

Thief River Falls 48, Crookston 36

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 54, United South Central 34

Visitation 55, Austin 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, ppd.

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa vs. Adrian/Ellsworth, ppd.

Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd.

Yellow Medicine East vs. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, ppd.

