BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
MHSAA Regional Playoffs=
Division 1=
Bellevue 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 45
Dearborn 63, Lincoln Park 31
East Lansing 51, Kalamazoo Central 47, OT
Hudsonville 55, Rockford 50
Warren De La Salle 76, L'Anse Creuse 36
Division 2=
Croswell-Lexington 58, Notre Dame Prep 45
Ferndale 80, Detroit University Prep 58
Flint Hamady 68, Bridgeport 57
Grand Rapids South Christian 72, Niles 33
Hudsonville Unity Christian 70, Fremont 40
Tecumseh 59, Charlotte 54
Division 3=
Grandville Calvin Christian 80, Blanchard Montabella 46
Ishpeming 56, Menominee 50
Niles Brandywine 58, Kalamazoo Hackett 42
Plymouth Christian 72, Clinton 62
Saginaw Nouvel 69, Millington 49
Traverse City St. Francis 56, Meridian 38
Division 4=
Burton Genesee Christian 66, Southfield Christian 50
Hillman 74, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 60
Kalamazoo Phoenix 78, Eau Claire 68
