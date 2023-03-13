BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

MHSAA Regional Playoffs=

Division 1=

Bellevue 48, Ann Arbor Skyline 45

Dearborn 63, Lincoln Park 31

East Lansing 51, Kalamazoo Central 47, OT

Hudsonville 55, Rockford 50

Warren De La Salle 76, L'Anse Creuse 36

Division 2=

Croswell-Lexington 58, Notre Dame Prep 45

Ferndale 80, Detroit University Prep 58

Flint Hamady 68, Bridgeport 57

Grand Rapids South Christian 72, Niles 33

Hudsonville Unity Christian 70, Fremont 40

Tecumseh 59, Charlotte 54

Division 3=

Grandville Calvin Christian 80, Blanchard Montabella 46

Ishpeming 56, Menominee 50

Niles Brandywine 58, Kalamazoo Hackett 42

Plymouth Christian 72, Clinton 62

Saginaw Nouvel 69, Millington 49

Traverse City St. Francis 56, Meridian 38

Division 4=

Burton Genesee Christian 66, Southfield Christian 50

Hillman 74, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 60

Kalamazoo Phoenix 78, Eau Claire 68

