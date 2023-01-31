BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 78, Denison-Schleswig 50
Albia 65, Fairfield 56
Alburnett 73, Springville 33
Ankeny Centennial 71, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55
Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Jesup 50
Beckman, Dyersville 78, Wilton 52
Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 52, Iowa School for the Deaf 4
Central Springs 82, Rockford 61
Charles City 68, Osage 56
Clear Lake 63, Algona 55
Coon Rapids-Bayard 71, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 57, Heartland Christian 47
Crestwood, Cresco 60, Saint Ansgar 49
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Hoover 58
East Buchanan, Winthrop 54, West Central, Maynard 39
Forest City 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 69
Grand View Christian 66, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 46
Grinnell 67, Knoxville 41
H-L-V, Victor 59, Twin Cedars, Bussey 29
Harris-Lake Park 46, West Bend-Mallard 34
Humboldt 49, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
Lamoni 50, Cainsville, Mo. 26
Lenox 78, East Union, Afton 53
Melcher-Dallas 71, Tri-County, Thornburg 44
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40
Mount Ayr 74, Stanton 40
Mount Vernon 65, Marion 52
Newell-Fonda 89, Manson Northwest Webster 52
North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34
North Tama, Traer 60, Clarksville 50
Roland-Story, Story City 75, South Hardin 60
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, East 56, OT
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 60, Estherville Lincoln Central 51
South Winneshiek, Calmar 86, Kee, Lansing 68
Southeast Polk 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Spencer 65, Cherokee, Washington 52
Spirit Lake 70, Sioux City, North 53
St. Mary's, Remsen 55, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 22
Trinity Christian High School 51, Hinton 46
Underwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46
Urbandale 64, Fort Dodge 32
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 79, Tripoli 50
Waterloo Christian School 76, Nashua-Plainfield 66
Waukee Northwest 87, Sioux City, West 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Mason City 54
West Hancock, Britt 50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46
West Harrison, Mondamin 77, East Mills 52
West Nodaway, Mo. 77, Sidney 59
Western Christian 56, LeMars 39
Winterset 66, Harlan 52
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Kingsley-Pierson 50, West Monona 36
Consolation=
Ridge View 61, Siouxland Christian 46
Woodbury Central, Moville 47, MVAOCOU 45
Semifinal=
Westwood, Sloan 73, OA-BCIG 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
