BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Sub-State Quarterfinal=
Class 2A=
Belle Plaine=
Belle Plaine 65, West Elk 50
Garden Plain 39, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 23
Sedan 57, Bluestem 23
Wichita Independent 49, Conway Springs 39
Ellis=
Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Smith Center 48
Hill City 46, Plainville 30
Hoxie 48, Ellis 24
Rawlins County 70, Trego 64
Erie=
Central Heights 78, Pleasanton 40
Erie 54, Northeast-Arma 38
Pittsburg Colgan 64, Jayhawk Linn 32
Southeast 69, Uniontown 38
Hillsboro=
Bennington 71, Northern Heights 21
Chase County 51, Marion 46
Salina Sacred Heart 54, Hillsboro 31
Horton=
Horton 38, Jackson Heights 34
Jefferson North 41, Republic County 22
Riverside 54, Valley Heights 45
Valley Falls 51, Pleasant Ridge 49
St. Marys=
Cair Paravel 67, Mission Valley 62
Lyndon 73, Maranatha Academy 42
St. Mary's 69, KC Christian 37
Wabaunsee 67, Oskaloosa 34
Sterling=
Ellinwood 36, Sedgwick 29
Inman 31, Berean Academy 22
Moundridge 63, Hutchinson Trinity 51
Sterling 75, Remington 54
Syracuse=
Elkhart 47, Meade 39
Medicine Lodge 66, Stanton County 38
Oakley 55, Wichita County 54
Sublette 49, Syracuse 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
