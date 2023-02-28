BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sub-State Quarterfinal=

Class 2A=

Belle Plaine=

Belle Plaine 65, West Elk 50

Garden Plain 39, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 23

Sedan 57, Bluestem 23

Wichita Independent 49, Conway Springs 39

Ellis=

Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Smith Center 48

Hill City 46, Plainville 30

Hoxie 48, Ellis 24

Rawlins County 70, Trego 64

Erie=

Central Heights 78, Pleasanton 40

Erie 54, Northeast-Arma 38

Pittsburg Colgan 64, Jayhawk Linn 32

Southeast 69, Uniontown 38

Hillsboro=

Bennington 71, Northern Heights 21

Chase County 51, Marion 46

Salina Sacred Heart 54, Hillsboro 31

Horton=

Horton 38, Jackson Heights 34

Jefferson North 41, Republic County 22

Riverside 54, Valley Heights 45

Valley Falls 51, Pleasant Ridge 49

St. Marys=

Cair Paravel 67, Mission Valley 62

Lyndon 73, Maranatha Academy 42

St. Mary's 69, KC Christian 37

Wabaunsee 67, Oskaloosa 34

Sterling=

Ellinwood 36, Sedgwick 29

Inman 31, Berean Academy 22

Moundridge 63, Hutchinson Trinity 51

Sterling 75, Remington 54

Syracuse=

Elkhart 47, Meade 39

Medicine Lodge 66, Stanton County 38

Oakley 55, Wichita County 54

Sublette 49, Syracuse 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you