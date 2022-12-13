GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 57, Vienna Mathews 46
Ashville Teays Valley 63, Cols. Northland 24
Athens 58, Pomeroy Meigs 52
Atwater Waterloo 43, Berlin Center Western Reserve 37
Avon Lake 46, Bellevue 27
Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Latham Western 13
Batavia Clermont NE 49, Bethel-Tate 39
Beechwood, Ky. 52, Reading 38
Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 33
Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 45, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 21
Bristol 67, Ashtabula St. John 41
Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Warren JFK 52
Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Alliance 41
Canfield S. Range 39, Jefferson Area 29
Cardington-Lincoln 48, Bucyrus 36
Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Twinsburg 31
Cin. Clark Montessori 62, Cin. SCPA 21
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 38, Cin. Gamble Montessori 24
Cin. McNicholas 57, Day. Chaminade Julienne 46
Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Hamilton 42
Cin. West Clermont 47, Cin. Walnut Hills 31
Cin. Western Hills 38, Cin. Taft 8
Cin. Winton Woods 46, Cin. Turpin 21
Cin. Withrow 56, Cin. Woodward 34
Circleville Logan Elm 34, Washington C.H. 22
Clayton Northmont 46, Richmond, Ind. 42
Cle. VASJ 64, Fuchs Mizrachi 15
Coldwater 50, Ottoville 34
Columbiana Crestview 61, Warren Champion 35
Convoy Crestview 62, Ft. Jennings 31
Cuyahoga Falls 52, Kent Roosevelt 47
Day. Meadowdale 62, Day. Stivers 28
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24
Eastlake North 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39
Eastside, Ind. 56, Edon 18
Eaton 65, Hamilton Ross 57
Fayetteville-Perry 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36
Franklin Furnace Green 50, Ironton St. Joseph 32
Fremont Ross 59, Findlay 47
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Campbell Memorial 13
Germantown Valley View 49, Arcanum 43
Girard 50, Cortland Lakeview 41
Glouster Trimble 43, Belpre 35
Greenup Co., Ky. 41, Minford 40
Hanoverton United 50, Wellsville 11
Harrison 62, Cin. Wyoming 33
Highlands, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41
John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Steubenville 48
Kings Mills Kings 46, Loveland 45, 2OT
Kinsman Badger 47, Cortland Maplewood 28
LaGrange Keystone 61, Medina Buckeye 39
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 55, New Hope Christian 35
Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 40
Leesburg Fairfield 67, W. Union 27
Legacy Christian 39, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34
Lima Bath 46, Delphos Jefferson 37
Lima Shawnee 55, Delphos St. John's 28
Lisbon Beaver 57, Richmond Edison 21
Lisbon David Anderson 38, Leetonia 31
Lowellville 68, Heartland Christian 25
Marion Pleasant 44, Bishop Ready 40
Massillon 61, Cols. Northland 3
McArthur Vinton County 60, Albany Alexander 37
Medina Highland 46, Westlake 36
Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Gates Mills Hawken 34
Milford 52, Cin. Anderson 42
Milton-Union 55, Hou 27
Mineral Ridge 49, McDonald 39
Mogadore 61, Akr. Springfield 35
Mt. Gilead 56, Mansfield Christian 36
Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Chillicothe 44
New Concord John Glenn 36, Dover 24
New Middletown Spring. 65, Sebring McKinley 12
Newton Falls 43, Leavittsburg LaBrae 32
Norton 65, Mogadore Field 42
Norwalk 45, Sandusky 29
Oak Glen, W.Va. 43, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42
Peninsula Woodridge 59, Ravenna 15
Poland Seminary 61, Niles McKinley 15
Portsmouth Clay 55, Portsmouth Sciotoville 16
Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 13
Portsmouth W. 61, Lucasville Valley 23
Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 16
Rayland Buckeye 50, Martins Ferry 42
Reedsville Eastern 45, Stewart Federal Hocking 41
Rootstown 47, Tallmadge 45
S. Point 35, Ironton 20
Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, Barnesville 42
Sardinia Eastern Brown 43, Lynchburg-Clay 34
Sherwood Fairview 76, Pioneer N. Central 10
Solon 65, Austintown Fitch 29
Southington Chalker 53, Fairport Harbor Harding 39
Struthers 52, Hubbard 39
Stryker 53, Hicksville 25
Sullivan Black River 69, Mansfield Temple Christian 48
Sylvania Southview 53, Wauseon 47
Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Tol. St. Ursula 48
Tol. Maumee Valley 40, Continental 38
Tol. Whitmer 49, Oregon Clay 24
Vincent Warren 58, New Lexington 49
Waterford 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38
Waverly 64, Beaver Eastern 24
Wheelersburg 64, Oak Hill 9
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 76, Shadyside 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Minerva 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Aiken vs. Cin. Riverview East, ccd.
Hilliard Davidson vs. Milford Center Fairbanks, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.