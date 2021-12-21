GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance Marlington 46, Canal Fulton Northwest 36

Apple Creek Waynedale 47, Massillon Tuslaw 32

Athens 53, Wellston 45

Belmont Union Local 48, Vincent Warren 40

Beloit W. Branch 59, Chesterland W. Geauga 30

Berea-Midpark 63, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 28

Bishop Watterson 47, Whitehall-Yearling 45

Botkins 56, Ansonia 14

Brookville 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Chillicothe Huntington 42, S. Point 36

Cin. McNicholas 51, Bishop Fenwick 46

Cin. Riverview East 53, Cin. Aiken 21

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 54, Blanchester 42

Cols. DeSales 42, Cols. Eastmoor 35

Continental 31, Lima Perry 27

Cortland Maplewood 62, Andover Pymatuning Valley 46

Delaware Christian 38, Marion Elgin 30

Dublin Coffman 58, Dublin Jerome 20

Geneva 78, Painesville Riverside 77, OT

Georgetown 38, New Richmond 32

Granville 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 25

Hartville Lake Center Christian 43, E. Can. 27

Hundred, W.Va. 60, Notre Dame Academy 19

Jackson 43, Chillicothe Unioto 34

Lakeside Danbury 55, Tol. Ottawa Hills 25

Latham Western 61, Portsmouth Sciotoville 28

Lewistown Indian Lake 33, DeGraff Riverside 9

Lexington 55, Clyde 46

London Madison Plains 45, Williamsport Westfall 42

Lorain Clearview 61, Garrett Morgan 6

Marietta 54, Dover 43

Martins Ferry 51, Wintersville Indian Creek 48

McArthur Vinton County 51, Albany Alexander 35

McDermott Scioto NW 48, W. Union 42

McDonald 51, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 40

Milan Edison 38, New London 28

Millersburg W. Holmes 45, Zanesville 35

Mogadore 45, Mantua Crestwood 41

Monroeville 61, Fremont St. Joseph 51

Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Cin. Anderson 41

New Philadelphia 68, Dresden Tri-Valley 64

Newark 57, Westerville N. 38

Oxford Talawanda 45, Middletown Madison Senior 42, OT

Perrysburg 45, Tol. St. Ursula 27

Philo 48, Sarahsville Shenandoah 44

Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Heath 24

Portsmouth W. 57, Minford 50

Racine Southern 60, Corning Miller 22

Richwood N. Union 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 47

Rockford Parkway 54, Celina 19

Seaman N. Adams 56, Bethel-Tate 18

Shadyside 71, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 61

Spring. NW 56, Day. Stivers 20

St. Clairsville 54, John Marshall, W.Va. 49

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 58, Caldwell 47

Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Hebron Lakewood 40

Tol. Whitmer 59, Notre Dame Academy 41

Tree of Life 61, Danville 56

Uniontown Lake 42, Massillon 39

Vienna Mathews 57, Bristol 29

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 42, Portsmouth Clay 19

Zanesville W. Muskingum 43, Warsaw River View 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookfield vs. Leavittsburg LaBrae, ccd.

Port Clinton vs. Sheffield Brookside, ppd. to Dec 20th.

