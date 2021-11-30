GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 9

Ankeny 44, Des Moines, North 40

Ankeny Christian Academy 43, Madrid 31

Carlisle 49, Des Moines Christian 26

Clarinda 57, Essex 39

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Eagle Grove 27

Clarksville 56, Rockford 25

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 48, New London 43

Denver 56, Crestwood, Cresco 32

English Valleys, North English 39, H-L-V, Victor 31

Estherville Lincoln Central 55, Algona 18

Forest City 56, West Fork, Sheffield 53

Fort Madison 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 43

Fremont Mills, Tabor 78, Heartland Christian 12

Greene County 33, Ogden 29

Grinnell 95, South Tama County, Tama 11

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, AGWSR, Ackley 32

Harlan 48, Treynor 43

Indianola 51, West Fork, Sheffield 48

Lawton-Bronson 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52

MVAOCOU 72, Missouri Valley 17

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 80, Cedar Valley Christian School 14

Mount Pleasant 43, Ottumwa 29

River Valley, Correctionville 56, Whiting 20

Shenandoah 45, Underwood 44

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, West Central Valley, Stuart 38

Southwest Valley 52, Griswold 22

Tri-County, Thornburg 24, Moravia 17

Trinity Christian High School 38, Harris-Lake Park 36

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, New Hampton 54

Vinton-Shellsburg 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 17

Wapello 60, Wilton 33

Waterloo Christian School 54, West Central, Maynard 42

Waterloo, East 64, Marshalltown 23

Waukon 37, MFL-Mar-Mac 33

West Marshall, State Center 39, South Hardin 33

Westwood, Sloan 50, Akron-Westfield 46

Winterset 55, Creston 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, ppd. to Jan 4th.

