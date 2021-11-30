GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 9
Ankeny 44, Des Moines, North 40
Ankeny Christian Academy 43, Madrid 31
Carlisle 49, Des Moines Christian 26
Clarinda 57, Essex 39
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53, Eagle Grove 27
Clarksville 56, Rockford 25
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 48, New London 43
Denver 56, Crestwood, Cresco 32
English Valleys, North English 39, H-L-V, Victor 31
Estherville Lincoln Central 55, Algona 18
Forest City 56, West Fork, Sheffield 53
Fort Madison 58, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
Fremont Mills, Tabor 78, Heartland Christian 12
Greene County 33, Ogden 29
Grinnell 95, South Tama County, Tama 11
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, AGWSR, Ackley 32
Harlan 48, Treynor 43
Indianola 51, West Fork, Sheffield 48
Lawton-Bronson 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52
MVAOCOU 72, Missouri Valley 17
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 80, Cedar Valley Christian School 14
Mount Pleasant 43, Ottumwa 29
River Valley, Correctionville 56, Whiting 20
Shenandoah 45, Underwood 44
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, West Central Valley, Stuart 38
Southwest Valley 52, Griswold 22
Tri-County, Thornburg 24, Moravia 17
Trinity Christian High School 38, Harris-Lake Park 36
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, New Hampton 54
Vinton-Shellsburg 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 17
Wapello 60, Wilton 33
Waterloo Christian School 54, West Central, Maynard 42
Waterloo, East 64, Marshalltown 23
Waukon 37, MFL-Mar-Mac 33
West Marshall, State Center 39, South Hardin 33
Westwood, Sloan 50, Akron-Westfield 46
Winterset 55, Creston 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, ppd. to Jan 4th.
