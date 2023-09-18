PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Diller-Odell def. Sterling, 26-24, 25-13, 25-22

Fort Calhoun def. Cornerstone Christian, 25-14, 25-13, 25-11

Grand Island def. Crete, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18

Syracuse def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-11, 25-17

Wausa def. Tri County Northeast, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Winside def. Walthill, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17

Homer Triangular=

Guardian Angels def. Bloomfield, 25-13, 25-21

Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-19, 25-20

Homer def. Bloomfield, 25-20, 26-24

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

