BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 64, Hampden Academy 34

Brewer 76, Gardiner Area 60

Calais 59, Sumner Memorial 56

Dexter Regional 51, Piscataquis Community 30

Foxcroft Academy 77, Caribou 44

Gorham 57, Massabesic 54

Houlton Christian Academy 62, Central Aroostook 18

Jonesport-Beals 54, Narraguagus 53

Lee Academy 57, Schenck 47

Lisbon 54, Mountain Valley 32

Machias 61, Woodland 57

Maranacook Community 74, Lincoln Academy 53

Marshwood 52, Biddeford 44

Mt. Abram 77, Carrabec 50

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 59, Deering 55

Penquis Valley 50, Stearns 46

Pine Tree Academy 43, Islesboro Central 40

Portland 45, Windham 44

Richmond 46, Sacopee Valley 43, OT

South Aroostook Community 70, Hodgdon 27

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 52, Seacoast Christian School 31

Wisdom 87, East Grand (GHC) 29

York 47, Wells 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

