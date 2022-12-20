BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 68, Emerald 45
Berkeley 58, Timberland 28
Calhoun Falls 71, Carvers Bay 50
Carolina Forest 83, Franklin Prep 52
Chester 73, Eau Claire 59
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 45, Wando 40
Conway 61, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 51
D.W. Daniel 71, Powdersville 54
First Baptist 80, St. John's Christian Academy 57
Greenwood Christian 60, Northside Christian 54
Hart Co., Ky. 87, Calhoun Academy 53
Johnsonville 61, C.A. Johnson 53
Lakewood 60, Scott's Branch 57
Military Magnet Academy 65, Hemingway 50
Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 56, Blythewood 53
Porter-Gaud 66, Francis Marion, Ala. 65
Porter-Gaud 67, Francis Marion, Ala. 66
Rock Hill 58, Spartanburg 54
Southside Christian 45, Fountain Inn 44
St. Joseph 44, Latta 16
West Florence 88, Mullins 72
Wilson 55, Arbor View, Nev. 46
Woodberry Forest, Va. 51, Lugoff-Elgin 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
