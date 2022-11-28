GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 55, Thomasville 48

Arab 62, Brewer 30

Ardmore 65, Oakwood Adventist Academy 20

Ariton 46, Zion Chapel 44

Central - Clay County 51, Horseshoe Bend 50

Deshler 76, Russellville 41

East Lawrence 50, Colbert Heights 8

East Limestone 58, Elkmont 38

Falkville 57, Athens Bible 34

Geneva 52, Elba 31

Georgiana 46, W.S. Neal 18

Gordo 50, Holy Spirit 40

Hamilton 65, Brooks 14

Holt 60, Oakman 39

Holtville 50, Shelby County 15

Isabella 62, Billingsley 38

Montevallo 60, Holy Family Catholic 14

Opelika 56, Chilton County 33

Orange Beach 41, Baldwin County 32

Pleasant Valley 45, Ragland 24

Talladega 80, Munford 11

UMS-Wright 60, Cottage Hill 35

Wilson 66, Tanner 17

Winterboro 61, Fayetteville 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

