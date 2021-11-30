GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 77, Cle. VASJ 21
Ashville Teays Valley 44, Bishop Watterson 33
Barberton 41, Massillon 39
Beallsville 56, Barnesville 28
Beavercreek 51, Day. Carroll 40
Bellaire 57, Martins Ferry 56
Bellville Clear Fork 60, Wooster Triway 39
Bethel-Tate 39, Georgetown 34
Blanchester 45, Felicity-Franklin 34
Bloom-Carroll 62, Howard E. Knox 25
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48, Rayland Buckeye 35
Cambridge 54, St. Clairsville 52
Canal Fulton Northwest 61, Alliance 31
Cin. Turpin 60, Cin. Winton Woods 37
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 33, Williamsburg 25
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 58, Cornerstone Christian 30
Cols. DeSales 45, Mansfield Sr. 33
Cortland Lakeview 33, Youngs. Ursuline 23
Cortland Maplewood 63, Warren Lordstown 3
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 65, Bay Village Bay 63, 2OT
Day. Thurgood Marshall 66, Day. Meadowdale 29
Defiance Tinora 70, W. Unity Hilltop 38
Dresden Tri-Valley 56, Marietta 42
E. Liverpool 34, Lisbon Beaver 32
Fairport Harbor Harding 41, Southington Chalker 36
Frankfort Adena 58, Hillsboro 39
Fredericktown 53, Utica 34
Fremont, Ind. 57, Edon 44
Galion Northmor 41, Bucyrus 23
Girard 46, Leavittsburg LaBrae 39
Glouster Trimble 49, Albany Alexander 27
Hamilton Badin 61, Cin. McNicholas 36
Hamilton Ross 47, Franklin 25
Hanoverton United 45, Louisville Aquinas 33
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 55, Elyria Open Door 13
Hudson 68, Willoughby S. 61
Ironton 42, Gallipolis Gallia 27
Jackson 57, Washington C.H. 29
Lancaster Fairfield Union 53, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7
Leesburg Fairfield 72, Fayetteville-Perry 48
Leetonia 40, Youngs. East 39
Legacy Christian 49, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 42
Lodi Cloverleaf 57, Streetsboro 53
Lorain Clearview 41, Fairview 23
Magnolia Sandy Valley 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 6
Mansfield Temple Christian 45, Crestline 21
Massillon Perry 78, Warren Howland 55
Mayfield 52, Mentor Lake Cath. 28
McConnelsville Morgan 40, Stewart Federal Hocking 36
Medina 43, Westlake 37
Middletown 60, Monroe 30
Miller City 53, Cory-Rawson 42
Milton-Union 60, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 50
Mogadore Field 56, Ravenna 35
Mt. Gilead 52, Marion Elgin 22
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 51, Heartland Christian 20
New Boston Glenwood 46, Portsmouth Sciotoville 9
New Matamoras Frontier 44, Hannibal River 37
New Middletown Spring. 59, Columbiana Crestview 31
New Philadelphia 43, STVM 40
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 43
Newton Falls 40, Youngs. Valley Christian 26
Oxford Talawanda 66, Hamilton 21
Peninsula Woodridge 58, Akr. Springfield 40
Poland Seminary 73, Austintown Fitch 58, OT
Portsmouth Notre Dame 62, Portsmouth Clay 9
Proctorville Fairland 49, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 46
Seaman N. Adams 69, Lynchburg-Clay 45
Shelby 53, Castalia Margaretta 50
Sidney Fairlawn 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 21
Springboro 50, Lebanon 37
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 47, W. Chester Lakota W. 41
St. Paris Graham 54, Piqua 36
Steubenville 35, Uhrichsville Claymont 33
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46, Caldwell 36
Stow-Munroe Falls 43, Canfield 38
Sugar Grove Berne Union 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 29
Swanton 41, Gorham Fayette 16
Tol. St. Ursula 52, Oregon Clay 29
Toronto 44, Lisbon David Anderson 37
Tree of Life 51, London Madison Plains 36
W. Carrollton 74, Miamisburg 59
Warren Champion 48, Niles McKinley 10
Warren JFK 72, Vienna Mathews 38
Waverly 53, McDermott Scioto NW 38
Wellsville 44, Youngs. Chaney High School 38
Wheelersburg 66, S. Webster 55
Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Richmond Edison 54
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 70, Shadyside 43
Youngs. Liberty 73, Struthers 45
Zanesville Rosecrans 49, Crooksville 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/