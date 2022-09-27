PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Cornerstone Christian def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-16, 25-13, 23-25, 26-24

Douglas County West def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-8, 25-3

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Bryan, 25-7, 25-8, 25-10

Falls City def. Horton, Kan., 25-13, 25-13, 25-15

Freeman def. Auburn, 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 25-22

Homer def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-19, 25-15

Kimball def. Creek Valley, 3-0

Omaha Northwest def. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, Iowa, 18-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 15-5

Pender def. Winside, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

Tri County def. Friend, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

Omaha Duchesne Triangular=

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-13, 25-10

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. South Sioux City, 25-14, 25-13

South Sioux City def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-22, 25-19

Parkview Christian Triangular=

College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16

College View Academy def. Whiting, Iowa, 10-25, 26-24, 25-18

St. Mary's Triangular=

St. Mary's def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-13, 25-14

Stuart def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-20, 25-14

Stuart def. St. Mary's, 25-21, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

