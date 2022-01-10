BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blake 59, Albert Einstein 46

Boonsboro 64, Brunswick 37

Century 66, Westminster 47

Chapelgate 56, Indian Creek 54

Francis Scott Key 51, Manchester Valley 49

Gaithersburg 59, Quince Orchard 56

Kent Island 51, Cambridge/SD 49

Magruder 65, John F. Kennedy 53

Meade 69, Severna Park 68

Paint Branch 73, Northwood 27

Patterson 66, Reginald Lewis 26

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 87, Heights 42

Poolesville 47, Rockville 44

Richard Montgomery 56, Walter Johnson 50

Springbrook 72, Watkins Mill 51

Stephen Decatur 80, Mardela 14

Wheaton 66, Sherwood 52

Wicomico 78, North Caroline 51

Winston Churchill 66, Walt Whitman 62

Wootton 55, Bethesda 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

