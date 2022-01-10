BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blake 59, Albert Einstein 46
Boonsboro 64, Brunswick 37
Century 66, Westminster 47
Chapelgate 56, Indian Creek 54
Francis Scott Key 51, Manchester Valley 49
Gaithersburg 59, Quince Orchard 56
Kent Island 51, Cambridge/SD 49
Magruder 65, John F. Kennedy 53
Meade 69, Severna Park 68
Paint Branch 73, Northwood 27
Patterson 66, Reginald Lewis 26
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 87, Heights 42
Poolesville 47, Rockville 44
Richard Montgomery 56, Walter Johnson 50
Springbrook 72, Watkins Mill 51
Stephen Decatur 80, Mardela 14
Wheaton 66, Sherwood 52
Wicomico 78, North Caroline 51
Winston Churchill 66, Walt Whitman 62
Wootton 55, Bethesda 54
