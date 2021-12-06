BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greenwood Mennonite School 57, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 47
Thomas McKean 73, Freire Charter School Wilmington 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 10:39 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Greenwood Mennonite School 57, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 47
Thomas McKean 73, Freire Charter School Wilmington 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.